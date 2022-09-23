UPDATE: Moses Lake man charged with murder of wife

Sep. 23—DAVENPORT — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Moses Lake man wanted in connection with the death of his wife, according to a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to the LCSO, Charles Bergman, 54, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Theresa, 53, whose body was found Thursday at a remote location in Lincoln County. Charles Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a Washington license plate BLU5395, the LCSO post said.

According to the LCSO, a farmer found the body in tall grass alongside Stolp Road off Kintschi Road northwest of Sprague around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Both Bergmans were last seen very early Sunday at Spokane International Airport, and were reported missing by family members the following Monday after failing to arrive home.

Cell phone data obtained by the Grant County Sheriff's Office said at one point the Bergmans were at a remote location in Lincoln County, according to previous reports. On Thursday, the GCSO posted a "recent" photo of Charles taken by an ATM camera.

Anyone with information on Charles Bergman's whereabouts is asked to call the LCSO at 509-725-3501, or GCSO Sgt. G. Mansford at 509-750-8805, Grant County MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov, reference case 22GS11284.

UPDATE: This story was updated to note that an arrest warrant has been issued.