Moses Lake police respond to shooting on Vince Road Northeast

Jan. 19—Moses Lake Police Department officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 8600 block of Vince Road Northeast shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which investigators believe may have been associated with a nearby party.

"There was a report of a party where shots were fired and I think it was reported as somebody believed that they were shooting up in the air. So, I don't know that this was necessarily an incident of drive-by or some sort of attempted assault or attempted shooting," MLPD Chief Kevin Fuhr said.

Fuhr said no cause for the gunfire was established as of Tuesday afternoon; however, he speculated it may have been a show of bravado.

According to MLPD reports, no property was damaged and the home at the site was not hit by the rounds fired.

Investigators only found two shell casings at the scene. A bullet was found in the driveway of the home. The incident was referred to MLPD's Major Crimes Unit for further investigation.

