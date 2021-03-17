Moses Lake police search for robbery suspects

Sam Fletcher, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 17—Moses Lake police are looking for two robbery suspects.

Two men allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at the Washington Trust Bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim's jewelry. The scene at about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 was caught on video, police said.

About 30 minutes later, another security camera caught what police believe to be the same two suspects robbing the Sunval Express gas station on Kittelson Road.

Detectives are following up on leads to locate the suspects. Anyone with information can contact Detective Adam Munro at 509-764-3896.

