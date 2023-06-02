Moshannon Community Center to make ‘long overdue repairs’ to property with state funding

A community center in Snow Shoe will be able to make some much needed repairs after receiving state funding.

The Moshannon Community Center received $85,000 in state funding to improve drainage and upgrade lighting, energy efficiency and accessibility, according to a press release from State Rep. Paul Takac, D-College Township. The funds will help enhance the community center, which is an important gathering place, the release states.

Beth Watson, treasurer of the Moshannon Community Center, said these repairs have been needed for a while.

“I am so grateful we were able to get the funding to do some long overdue repairs to the property,” she said in the release.

Snow Shoe Township Supervisor Rodney Preslovich added that it will help improve the quality of life in Snow Shoe.

“This specific project will be a huge benefit to families in our area, and I look forward to continued progress on improving the quality of life for residents here in Snow Shoe,” Preslovich said in the release.

Takac said the space gives the community a place to host special events and the funds will help create a more accessible venue.

“Every community benefits from having a place to host family-friendly events like weddings, dinners and other celebrations. These much-needed upgrades will help create a more welcoming and accessible venue here in Snow Shoe,” Takac said. “I promised to do all I could to assist the Mountaintop community, and this is another step in making good on that commitment.”

The funding is available through the Commonwealth Financing Authority via Local Share Account award funding.