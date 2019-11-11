Moshe Hogeg’s media venture BlockTV plans to raise $6M via ICO

BlockTV, a media venture of controversial Israeli blockchain entrepreneur Moshe Hogeg, is planning to raise $6 million via an initial coin offering (ICO).

BlockTV’s owner Alignment Media is part of the Alignment Group, which is fully owned by Hogeg’s venture capital fund Singulariteam, Globes reported Sunday. Alignment Media will manage the ICO.

As part of the offering, BlockTV looks to offload 20% of its total 3 billion BLTV tokens, built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard. The asking price for the ICO is set at $0.01 per unit, per the report.

The tokens will be listed on cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global on Nov. 21, according to BlockTV’s website. The remaining 80% of the BLTV tokens will be locked for 12 months, meaning no trading will be possible in them during the period.

With the ICO funding, BlockTV plans to spend on its website’s needs and expand its coverage beyond blockchain and cryptocurrencies to include a broad range of technology industries, as well as to launch studios in New York and Asia next year, per the report.



This is not Hogeg's first venture to hold an ICO. His previous ventures - blockchain prediction market platform Stox and blockchain smartphone startup Sirin Labs - both have held ICOs before and have seen their tokens lose over 99% of their peak value. Hogeg is also facing a number of lawsuits.



A BlockTV management source told Globes that several million dollars had been invested to date in founding and operating the website. The source added: "We see great potential in the company's growth, which is also where the ICO potential comes from."