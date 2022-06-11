Mosinee man convicted of murder of missing Clark County woman

Jun. 11—NEILLSVILLE — A Mosinee man was found guilty Friday of killing a Clark County woman, who was last seen alive in fall 2020.

The Clark County jury found 42-year-old Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide-domestic abuse, hiding a corpse, and stalking-resulting in great bodily harm. He is accused of the disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. Her body and vehicle have never found.

No sentencing date was scheduled as of Friday afternoon. The trial lasted all week; a Spanish interpreter was needed for the hearings.

Charges were filed against Contreras Perez in June 2021, where a $1 million cash bond was set. He has remained incarcerated in the Clark County Jail.

According to the complaint, Ayon was last seen leaving a friend's house in Unity early on the morning of Oct. 3, 2020. Her friends told investigators that she told them Perez was angry with her after their latest break-up three weeks earlier and had been stalking her. In August of that year, he grabbed her wrist when she tried to get out of his car, causing bruising, and threatened to kill them both by crashing the car, one witness said.

A woman who cut Perez's hair told police that he was angry that Ayon wouldn't let him see their child.

Investigators tracked Contreras Perez and Ayon's cellphone locations for the day and time of her disappearance and determined they were in the same areas. Contreras Perez later reported his cellphone missing.

Police went to Contreras Perez's workplace, where his employer said he wasn't there but had worked at the farm for 18 years. The owner said it was unusual for Contreras Perez to report his work-issued cellphone missing himself; the normal procedure was to go through the company.

Perez's Google Dashboard showed he was watching videos on how to build a homemade silencer for a firearm in September 2020.