Mosinee man sentenced to 6 years in 2019 heroin overdose death of 30-year-old man

WAUSAU – A 36-year-old Mosinee man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for his part in causing the death of a 30-year-old man on Oct. 10, 2019. He also was sentenced to five years of extended supervision following his prison sentence.

Mark A. Robinson Jr. pleaded guilty July 22 to being a party to the crime of heroin delivery and narcotics delivery as part of a plea agreement. The heroin delivery charge was reduced from a charge of first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.

Additional charges of heroin delivery, methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession, amphetamine delivery and drug paraphernalia possession were dismissed, but Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson considered them at sentencing.

Joshua M. Huff, 41, currently is serving three years in Redgranite Correctional Institution for first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and delivery of heroin for the death of the 30-year-old man. Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber sentenced Huff to five years of extended supervision following his prison sentence.

Jackie L. Loiselle, 38, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and felony bail jumping. Jacobson also ordered Loiselle to serve six years on extended supervision following her prison sentence.

According to court documents, sheriff's deputies responded Oct. 10, 2019, to a home in Rib Mountain after a mother and father found their son "unconscious and not breathing" with a needle in his hand, according to a criminal complaint. First responders tried to save the man, but he already was dead. The man's parents told police he battled addiction for a number of years but appeared to be doing well shortly before his death.

The man met Loiselle on Oct. 9, 2019, at The Store gas station on Stewart Avenue in Wausau and bought heroin from her, according to the complaint. Loiselle said she and Robinson got the heroin from Huff at the McDonald's on Stewart Avenue.

Robinson gave Loiselle $130 to get 1 gram of heroin from Huff; Loiselle then gave the drugs to Robinson, who let her have some, the complaint states. Loiselle then sold 0.2 grams of that heroin to the 30-year-old man.

Huff told police he and Loiselle "help each other out with drugs sometimes" and that "he and Loiselle were both low level but they knew people to get something for someone," according to the complaint.

