Mosinee man sentenced to life in prison for Clark County homicide

Sep. 12—NEILLSVILLE — A Mosinee man convicted in June of killing a Clark County woman was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Clark County jury found 42-year-old Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide-domestic abuse, hiding a corpse, and stalking-resulting in great bodily harm. He is accused of the disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon, who was last seen alive in fall 2020. Her body and vehicle were never found.

At the sentencing Monday, Judge Daniel Diehn ordered life in prison on the homicide conviction, and he determined that Contreras Perez is not eligible for extended supervision. Diehn also ordered five years in prison with five years extended supervision on the conviction for hiding a corpse, plus four years in prison with four years extended supervision on the stalking conviction.

Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow was pleased with the sentence, and she clarified that because the homicide conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole, the other two convictions are considered to be served concurrently.

"Mr. Contreras Perez has shown absolutely no remorese," Inlow said after the sentencing. "He stalked her over weeks and months before her death. This was planned in advance."

Diehn heard testimony from the victim's brother before announcing his verdict.

"It brings a sense of justice to her family," Inlow said of the verdict.

The trial lasted a week; a Spanish interpreter was needed for the hearings.

Charges were filed against Contreras Perez in June 2021, where a $1 million cash bond was set. He has remained incarcerated in the Clark County Jail.

According to the complaint, Ayon was last seen leaving a friend's house in Unity early on the morning of Oct. 3, 2020. Her friends told investigators that she told them Perez was angry with her after their latest break-up three weeks earlier and had been stalking her. In August of that year, he grabbed her wrist when she tried to get out of his car, causing bruising, and threatened to kill them both by crashing the car, one witness said.

A woman who cut Perez's hair told police that he was angry that Ayon wouldn't let him see their child.

Investigators tracked Contreras Perez and Ayon's cellphone locations for the day and time of her disappearance and determined they were in the same areas. Contreras Perez later reported his cellphone missing.

Police went to Contreras Perez's workplace, where his employer said he wasn't there but had worked at the farm for 18 years. The owner said it was unusual for Contreras Perez to report his work-issued cellphone missing himself; the normal procedure was to go through the company.

Perez's Google Dashboard showed he was watching videos on how to build a homemade silencer for a firearm in September 2020.

Inlow said the case remains open in that they still are searching for her body and her vehicle, and she encouraged anyone who might know information to call law enforcement.

"We continue to look for her," Inlow said. "We won't give up on her until we find her."