Mosinee man sentenced to life in prison in death of missing Clark County woman Cassandra Ayon

NEILLSVILLE – A 42-year-old Mosinee man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him Monday to life without the possibility of applying for early release in the death of missing Clark County woman Cassandra Ayon.

Jackson County Judge Daniel Diehn, acting as a substitute judge in the Clark County case, said Jesus Contreras Perez showed no remorse for anything during the trial and no remorse during Monday's sentencing. Diehn said it was difficult to decide a life should just be thrown away, but it was unlikely Contreras Perez would wake up one day and decide he had been wrong.

Cassandra Ayon

On June 10, a Clark County jury found Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking in connection with the disappearance of Ayon.

Ayon has been missing from the Loyal area since Oct. 3, 2020. Officials have never found Ayon, who was 27 at the time of her disappearance, or her car.

Contreras Perez said on Monday he was sorry for what Ayon's family has gone through and that he couldn't be there to support them. He said law enforcement officers immediately decided he was a suspect and continually hounded him and surrounded his home.

"They came after me like thirsty dogs looking for blood," Contreras Perez said. He said he didn't kill anybody.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ayon's mother told deputies she last saw Ayon at 1 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020, when the two had lunch together at home in Loyal. Two days later, a friend of Ayon's stopped at her mother's home looking for her. The friend said he, Ayon and another friend had plans to go shopping the day before but that Ayon never contacted them.

A woman told deputies she and Ayon were coming back from a walk together in July when they saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The woman told investigators that Contreras Perez got out, asked why they were there and raised his hand to Ayon, though while she flinched, he didn't hit her.

Story continues

The woman said Ayon said she told Contreras Perez to go home, but he didn't, instead, he showed up at Ayon's home where she talked to him for about an hour.

Ayon told a friend she broke up with Contreras Perez because he abused her and cheated on her. The friend said he saw bruises on Ayon's wrist and arm and that Ayon told him Contreras Perez "freaked out" and threatened her after finding out she was at a tavern with two men.

Ayon told a friend Contreras Perez had been following her from work to friends' homes, according to the complaint. She said if anything happened to her, it would be Contreras Perez who did it.

A friend who said she worked with Ayon for two years told investigators Ayon talked about problems she had with Contreras Perez. Ayon told the woman Contreras Perez told her he knew where to hide Ayon.

Investigators tracked Contreras Perez and Ayon's cellphone locations for the day and time of her disappearance and determined they were in the same areas. Contreras Perez later reported his cellphone missing.

Police went to Contreras Perez's workplace, where his employer said he wasn't there but had worked at the farm for 18 years. The owner said it was unusual for Contreras Perez to report his work-issued cellphone missing himself; the normal procedure was to go through the company.

This story will be updated.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Marshfield News-Herald's special offers at marshfieldnewsherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

MORE NEWS: Soren Staff, lead singer of Them Coulee Boys, opens up about suicide prevention, mental health

MORE NEWS: Officials rename 28 places in Wisconsin that had names derogatory to Indigenous women. Here's where they are.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Jesus Contreras Perez sentenced to life in death of Cassandra Ayon