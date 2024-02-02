Mosinee schools closed Friday while police continue to investigate bomb threat

MOSINEE − The Mosinee School District canceled classes for Friday while officials continue to investigate a bomb threat called in Thursday.

At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, someone called the "988" crisis line to report a bomb threat at Mosinee High School, 1000 High St., according to the Mosinee Police Department. The caller indicated there were multiple bombs hidden in the school.

The Mosinee Police Department immediately contacted the Mosinee School District and responded to the school. Police secured the perimeter of Mosinee High School, Middle School and Elementary School.

Police and school administration placed all three school buildings in a "hold" at 12:06 p.m., and they began evacuating the students and staff at 12:33 p.m., according to the police department. High school and elementary school students and staff went to the Mosinee Recreation Center. Middle school students and staff went to St. Paul's Catholic Church. The district notified parents and children were reunited with their parents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to assist and do a systematic search of the three schools. Six police dogs trained in explosives detection responded to the scene to help in search efforts. Agencies involved included the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Kronenwetter Police Department, Rothschild Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

At 6:40 p.m. Thursday, searchers determined all three school buildings were safe and no threat existed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mosinee Police Department at 715-693-2000.

Groundhog Day 2024: Early spring or more winter? Here's what Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog said today

More local news: Whooping cough outbreak reported in Marathon County. Here's what you should know.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Mosinee schools closed Friday while police investigate bomb threat