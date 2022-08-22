Mosinee woman gets six years in prison for shooting at police during 2021 standoff at Rib Mountain Days Inn

WAUSAU – A Mosinee woman was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for actions that caused a 2021 standoff with police at a Rib Mountain hotel.

Katina L. Mulroy, 37, was given credit for 583 days already served toward her sentence for three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer. Marathon County Circuit Judge Suzanne O'Neill gave Mulroy 15 years of extended supervision to follow her prison sentence.

The reckless homicide charges were reduced from two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Mulroy checked into the Days Inn at 22520 Rib Mountain Drive for one night on Jan. 13, 2021. When she didn't leave the room the next day, the hotel's owner went into the room about 3:40 p.m. and asked her to leave. Mulroy then pulled a 9mm semiautomatic handgun out from under the covers and put it on her chest, according to the complaint.

The hotel owner left the room and called 911. The Marathon County Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team responded and began negotiating with Mulroy by text message. Mulroy refused to answer the phone, according to the complaint.

Other hotel guests were evacuated into the lobby and parking lot during the first hours of the standoff, then were returned to rooms on the first floor as officers continued to negotiate with Mulroy on the second floor.

An officer began using a megaphone, and Mulroy started walking out into the hallway and back into the room. Mulroy told officers she wanted to die, according to the complaint.

Just before midnight, Mulroy was in the hallway and faced officers, who were behind cover, with the pistol in her hand. Mulroy then held the gun in both hands and pointed it in the direction of the officers. An officer fired a foam baton that hit Mulroy, according to the complaint.

Mulroy let go of the gun with one hand and took a step back. She then grasped the gun again in both hands, pointing it at the deputies, according to the complaint.

A lieutenant and a deputy both fired their guns at Mulroy to stop her from shooting one of the officers, according to the complaint. The officers's bullets hit Mulroy multiple times. Mulroy fired one round from her gun at the deputies as they began to fire, according to the complaint.

Mulroy held onto the gun, kept it pointed at officers and crouched to the floor, according to the complaint. She pulled the trigger multiple times, but the gun wouldn't fire. She continued to disobey deputies, and an officer hit her with a second foam baton from a launcher. She continued to hold on to the gun and tried to move out of the hallway, according to the complaint.

Seven minutes after the shots were fired, Mulroy tossed the gun aside, and officers got her medical help, according to the complaint.

O'Neill, the judge, ordered Mulroy as part of her sentence to not have contact with any of her victims, undergo any mental health treatment deemed necessary and pay any restitution.

