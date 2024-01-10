Moskowitz: I’ll vote to hold Hunter in contempt if GOP supports adding other names who didn’t comply with subpoenas.

At a House Oversight Committee hearing on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told the Republicans on the panel that he would vote with them to hold the president’s son in contempt if they’d support an amendment to add other names who didn’t comply with congressional subpoenas into the contempt order:

“Listen, I'll make this bipartisan. I'll vote for the Hunter contempt today. You can get my vote. You can get my vote. But I want you to show the American people that you're serious. Here is the subpoena to Rep. Scott Perry, who did not comply. I'd like to enter this into the record. Here is the subpoena to Mark Meadows. I'd like to enter this into the record, who did not comply. Here is the subpoena to Jim Jordan, who did not comply with a lawful subpoena. I'd like to enter that into the record. Here is the subpoena to Mo Brooks, who did not comply. I'd like to enter that into the record. Here is the subpoena to Mr. Biggs, who did not comply. I'd like to enter that into the record. And here's the subpoena to Mr. McCarthy, who did not comply. I'd like to enter that into the record. There's an amendment coming to add some of those names into the contempt order. You vote to add those names and show the American people that we apply the law equally, not just when it's Democrats, right? It's a crime when it's Democrats, but when it's Trump and the Republicans, it's just fine. No, show that you're serious and that everyone is not above the law. Vote for that amendment and I'll vote for the Hunter Biden contempt.”