Suicide bomber kills 27, wounds 147 at mosque in NW Pakistan

11
RIAZ KHAN
·3 min read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 27 people and wounding as many as 147 worshippers, officials said.

Most of the casualties were policemen and police officers as the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound, which also serves as the city's police headquarters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, said Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar, but the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past. As the number of casualties rose, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan gave the latest tolls.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as some 200 worshipers were praying inside or heading to the mosque for prayers. The police compound is located in a high-security zone in Peshawar, along with several government buildings, and it was unclear how the bomber managed to penetrate so deep inside the zone unnoticed.

The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, Gul said.

Rescuers scrambled trying to remove mounds of debris from the mosque grounds and get to worshippers still trapped under the rubble, police said. At a nearby hospital, many of the wounded were listed in critical condition as the casualty toll rose.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement condemned the bombing, and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims. He also vowed “stern action" against those who were behind the attack.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack" in a Twitter posting. “My prayers & condolences go to victims families," said the ex-premier. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Peshawar is the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban, are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and are separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of the Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces.

The truce ended as Pakistan was still contending with last summer’s unprecedented flooding that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and at one point submerged as much as one third of the country. The flood damages totaled to more than $30 billion and authorities are now, months later, still struggling to arrange tents, shelter and food for the survivors.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently also facing one of the worst economic crisis and is seeking a crucial installment of $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund — part of its $6 billion bailout package — to avoid default. Talks with the IMF on reviving the bailout have stalled in the past months.

Sharif’s government came to power last April after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Khan has since campaigned for early elections, claiming his ouster was illegal and part of a plot backed by the United States. Washington and Sharif have dismissed Khan's claims.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Rupee Slides to New Record Low Ahead of IMF Loan Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a fresh record ahead of a visit by the International Monetary Fund team for negotiations over the resumption of its $6.5 billion bailout program.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani Rout Hits $72 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation S

  • Pakistan mosque blast: At least 28 killed after explosion in Peshawar

    More than 150 were injured in an explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

  • Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' smashes Indian box office records

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new film "Pathaan" has smashed Indian box office records following its release last week, bringing hope to Bollywood after a spate of weak showings.It comes after glitzy Hindi-language Bollywood films struggled at the box office following the reopening of Indian cinemas about a year ago after a pandemic hiatus.

  • Twitter reacts to Warren stopping short of endorsing VP Harris for re-election: 'Interesting word choice'

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raised eyebrows over the weekend after she declined to endorse Vice President Harris as President Biden's 2024 running mate.

  • The mouse that roared: New Zealand and the world's 2% inflation target

    More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart. "It was a bit of a shock to everyone, I think," said Roger Douglas, the Labour Party finance minister at the time who worked with the Treasury and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to pioneer the policy. Like that, inflation targeting was born.

  • Ukraine will not be safe while Russia retains control of Crimea former commander of US Army Europe

    Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe, has stated that the fight for Crimea will be key in Russia's war against Ukraine. Source: Hodges in an interview with Insider Quote: "The decisive terrain for this war is Crimea.

  • Evangelical churches thrive in traditionally Catholic DR Congo

    In the DR Congo's boisterous capital Kinshasa, a road close to the city centre is lined with traders hawking unusual merchandise: church pulpits. But last year, a Congolese MP pushed to close 10,000 churches deemed to be corrupt. 

  • Mining giant 'sorry' over lost radioactive capsule in Australia

    Rio Tinto says the object went missing while it was being transported 1,400km in Western Australia.

  • Racism made us believe MSG was dangerous. Now, chefs are bringing the once-controversial seasoning back into the spotlight.

    MSG is a commonly found ingredient across various foods and fares. So why did Chinese cuisine receive the brunt?

  • Peshawar: At least 28 dead and 150 wounded in large explosion at Pakistan mosque

    Police say mosque was full of worshippers at time of attack and that part of building has collapsed

  • Reports of Torture, Unfair Trials in Iran Trigger Fresh Alarm Over Fate of Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- Rights groups warned that several young people, including teenagers who’ve been jailed by Iran for their involvement in anti-government protests, are at risk of being executed, and have been tortured.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani Rout Hits $72 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsHistoric Crash for Memory Chips

  • A Google engineer said a 'beautiful day' was overshadowed after she found out she'd been laid off hours before giving birth to her second child

    Software engineer Natasha Nesiba found out she'd been laid off from Google shortly before going into labor. She'd worked at Google since 2016.

  • Senators renew call for investigation of smaller AR-15 rifle they claim is targeted toward children

    Seven U.S. senators are renewing calls for the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into the marketing of assault-style rifles after the unveiling of the JR-15, a long rifle the manufacturer advertises as a smaller AR-15 geared towards younger users. Illinois-based WEE 1 Tactical unveiled the JR-15 in early 2022, advertising the weapon as a .22 caliber long rifle with the look and feel of an AR-15. The website for WEE1 Tactical advertises the gun as an ideal weapon to "teach a younger enthusiast."

  • China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children

    Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate. The government dictates that only married women are legally allowed to give birth, but with marriage and birth rates having fallen to record lows in recent years, provincial authorities revamped a 2019 rule to cover singles who want to have children. From Feb. 15, married couples and any individuals who want offspring will be allowed to register with the government in China's fifth most populous province, with no ceiling on the number of children they can register for.

  • U.S. professional skier named as one victim of Japan avalanche

    TOKYO (Reuters) -One of two foreign men swept up in an avalanche in Japan while back-country skiing in the central prefecture of Nagano and found without vital signs on Monday was U.S. professional skier Kyle Smaine, an outdoor magazine said. The men were among five foreigners engulfed in Sunday's avalanche, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in the ski resort, a Nagano police spokesperson said. Police declined to confirm details about the men, whom media said were from Austria and the United States, but outdoor magazine "Mountain Gazette" said in its online edition that the U.S. skier was Kyle Smaine, 31.

  • Final score predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

    Which teams are heading to Super Bowl LVII? We make our picks.

  • Ukraine Latest: German Chancellor Warns of Western Arms Race

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a Western arms race in Ukraine and said he’s ready to talk to President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 with Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani Rout Hits $72 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earning

  • Old video recirculated to falsely claim 'ex-Pakistan president named journalist's killers'

    A video of former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari giving a press conference has been viewed tens of thousands of times in multiple Facebook posts with the false claim that he mentioned the names of "the killers" of a Pakistani journalist who was shot dead by police in Kenya in October 2022. The original video was in fact broadcast live in May 2022, which predates the journalist's killing by several months. The claim was posted here on January 20, 2023, alongside a four-hour two-minute video

  • Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

    Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism". Police in Tehran have said they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned Friday's incident, but said the gunman appeared to have had a personal, not a political, motive. The incident came amid increased tensions between the neighbouring countries over Iran's treatment of its large ethnic Azeri minority and over Azerbaijan's decision this month to appoint its first ever ambassador to Israel.

  • Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40

    A passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said. The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan province to Karachi in neighboring Sindh province. The accident was near the town of Bela, in Lasbela district.