Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
Indonesia will offer generous incentives, including a 30-year tax break, for companies investing in a $32 billion project to build a new capital city in the country called Nusantara, an official said late on Tuesday. Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority, made the comments at a gathering with hundreds of local and foreign investors in the current capital Jakarta. Construction of a dam and roads has started at the site of the new capital, he said, currently an underdeveloped area fringed by Borneo's vast rainforest.
Chicago police are warning of three separate kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 after 12 a.m. Three suspects may be involved.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty and Courtesy of FamilyWhat started as a routine check on Keshawn Thomas, a 27-year-old Black man who was sleeping, intoxicated, in his green Camaro at a gas station in Albuquerque, ended when cops fired 16 shots and killed him.All three policemen who fired shots that day claimed to have seen Thomas holding a gun that was later found in the cab of his car with a single bullet in the chamber. Police can be seen retrieving a weapon after the shooting in b
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Torres lost his first mentor when Chicago P.D. said goodbye to Halstead, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar opened up about his new bond with Atwater.
Designer Eric Allart equips a 16th-century townhouse on Paris’s Left Bank for a new century.
Stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning as investors weighed earnings reports from Netflix, Procter & Gamble, and Abbott Laboratories, and new housing market data. The Commerce Department said that U.S. housing starts fell 8.1% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.439 million, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 1.475 million. Building permits rose 1.4% to an annualized 1.564 million, above the consensus of 1.530 million. The Dow rose 0.2%, the S&P fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Crude oil rose slightly to $83 per barrel, while gold fell $17 to $1639 per ounce.
Bake Off's Sandro has been the highlight each week for many viewers who are loving this season of The Great British Bake Off
Find out how, where and when to watch the Peanuts holiday classic 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' on TV and streaming services in 2022.
UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell's presentation convinced the Nevada commission to regulate slap fighting.
After Jonathan Stewart called Robbie Anderson out for his "temper tantrum" on Sunday, the former Panthers WR went off on the franchise's all-time leading rusher.
STORY: Acute kidney injury has caused the death of almost 100 children in Indonesia so far this year, a health ministry official said on Wednesday (October 19).A team of experts is investigating the spike in cases, which comes as Gambia's government probes the death of 70 children from acute kidney injuries, or AKI.The Gambia fatalities were linked to paracetamol syrups used to treat fever, which contained excessive levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.However, officials at Indonesia's food and drug agency insisted those products were not available locally, adding that the ingredients they were made of had been banned from all child medicinal syrups sold in the country.Although the link to paracetamol syrup has not been proven, parent Widi Damariyanti is concerned. "I also have a small child, a two year-old, and if this is fatal for my child, I'd rather have it stopped. What I know is that now it isn't just impacting children's cough syrup, adult cough syrup is also temporarily gone off shelves. It's feared that this could affect adults, too, as I'm aware, because I also work in a pharmacy."As of October 18, Indonesian authorities have identified 206 cases of AKI among children, with 99 fatalities, health ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril told a press conference in Jakarta."As a preventive measure, the ministry has asked all health workers in all health facilities to temporarily stop prescribing or providing any liquid or syrup medication until our research and investigation is completed."The ministry has purchased specialist medicines for AKI to address the spike, he added.Local health and paediatrics officials and World Health Organization representatives are investigating the rise in fatalities, in consultation with the WHO experts investigating cases in Gambia.
The airline's founder said he's heavily courted by cities and states eager to have nonstop service to Silicon Valley.
While Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party on Sunday, it is unknown who will join him for the next five years on the party's leading bodies, the Central Committee and the Politburo. Analysts will scrutinize who joins, and who leaves, for any clues about the future direction of policy as well as just how much power the 69-year-old Xi has been able to amass as one of China's most influential figures in the country's modern political history. Most closely watched will be the Politburo Standing Committee, whose size fluctuates but has stood at seven members under Xi.
The state hasn't backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Catherine Cortez Masto is considered the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate. Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing a spirited reelection challenge from Republican Joe Lombardo.
Because I-Bonds are issued by the US Treasury, they are essentially risk-free fixed income securities that protect investors from high inflation.
Martin Motta's guilty plea Tuesday in the death of George Seitz represented the first successful use of genetic genealogy by any of the city's prosecutors, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Seitz had been a customer at the Queens barbershop where Motta worked. “No matter how much time has passed, we will use every tool at our disposal to achieve justice,” Katz said in a news release.
Officials reopened Florida’s Sanibel Island Causeway on Wednesday, restoring access to the island three weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged the sole road between it and the mainland. The Category 4 storm made landfall a few miles north of the popular tourist destination late last month, destroying the causeway in three different places as it wreaked…
Do you remember when the airline industry embraced existential concerns early in the pandemic about a drop-off in business travel, and questioned how leisure travel could possibly fill the gap? During their third quarter earnings call Wednesday, United Airlines officials expressed optimism that business travel would almost certainly pick up in the future from current […]
Will Mac Jones play in Week 7?