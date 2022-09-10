Mosquito Fire forces Californians to flee homes
The Mosquito Fire has forced the evacuations of thousands of residents of Placer County and El Dorado County in California. (Sept. 9) (AP Video: Noah Berger)
The Mosquito Fire that started near Lake Tahoe is threatening towns in Placer and El Dorado counties. PG&E says its omvestigating whether one of its power poles was somehow involved in the fire's cause.
In Northern California's Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control, scorching at least 46 square miles and threatening 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties, while blanketing the region in smoke. (Sept. 9)
Marlee Ginter discusses why it has been difficult for CAL FIRE to gain control of the Mosquito Fire.
The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres. Rachel Wulff was up near the fire with the latest.
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a
The Crikey! It's the Irwins star previously shared pictures of an even smaller camping chair for Grace when she was only 4 months old
Judge McCormick chastised Musk in an opinion for not handing over all his texts that were requested during Twitter's legal discovery.
Jane Doe wrote a letter to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
The newest COVID vaccine boosters aren't necessarily weak against new subvariants since it targets mutations of omicron.
'Big Bang Theory' star and 'Flight Attendant' actress Kaley Cuoco wore a sheer cutout white jumpsuit while attending a Hollywood event.
Invading Russian forces are switching to tactics of terrorist actions against local civilians in some areas of Kherson Oblast in response to the counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sept. 9.
A Vietnamese noodle vendor was arrested on Wednesday over a viral video that was widely viewed as mocking a senior government official in Vietnam. Bui Tuan Lam, also known as “Onion Leaf Bae,” was accused of anti-state propaganda for his online content, which police said distorted the policies of Vietnam’s ruling party. Lam, 38, runs a beef noodle stall in the city of Da Nang in the Hai Chau district.
Remember the group that plagued Timberwolves playoff games? They're back.
When Princess Elizabeth was only 17, she had already fallen for Philip Mountbatten. Four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren later, the couple is still going strong. Here, we've rounded up some of their sweetest moments together, from overseas trips to historic royal engagements.
Tropical Storm Kay unleashed intense winds, flooding rains and even scorching temperatures to drought-stricken California on Friday after bringing deadly impacts to Mexico. As the storm was downgraded to a tropical rainstorm on Saturday, thousands were still without power in California and scenes of havoc were left behind following the storm's record rainfall. It wasn't just the precipitation from the storm that was notable as it took a historically close track nearing the Golden State. Kay mark
Household net worth tumbled to $143.8 trillion at the end of June from $149.9 trillion at the end of March, its second consecutive quarterly decline, the Fed's quarterly snapshot of the national balance sheet showed. Through June, Americans' collective wealth had fallen by more than $6.2 trillion from a record $150 trillion at the end of 2021. The net drop in wealth in the second quarter was about $30 billion larger than the previous record decline notched two years earlier, as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended financial markets.
After a fan called out Kevin Durant on Twitter, a New York radio host asked him to appear on the airwaves, before Durant's swift response.
via Fox NewsA week after Sean Duffy, then a guest host on Fox Business Network, defended former President Donald Trump by absurdly claiming he “never went after a whole group of people,” he used one of Trump’s worn-out tactics to label as “fake” a recent poll showing most Americans have had it with the ‘MAGA’ agenda.As a guest co-host on The Five on Friday, Duffy took issue with colleague Jessica Tarlov’s mention of a Reuters poll from Wednesday in the wake of President Joe Biden saying Trump an
Multiple sclerosis is much more common in women than men. These are the biggest multiple sclerosis symptoms in females to know.