Mosquitos help solve home robbery case in China

Chinese police identified a burglar after taking samples from two mosquitoes he killed while breaking and entering last month.

The man reportedly broke into an apartment in Fuzhou, Fujian province, at around 1 p.m. on June 11 and stole valuable items, as announced by Fuzhou Public Security via a report on its WeChat account.

After arriving at the scene of the crime, local police discovered that the burglar used the balcony to break into the apartment. He reportedly lit mosquito coils, cooked eggs and noodles and slept overnight there using a blanket from the owner’s bedroom.

During their investigation, the authorities discovered two dead mosquitoes with blood smears on one of the living room walls. They determined that the smears were most likely caused by the intruder since the apartment was reportedly freshly painted. The authorities also pointed out that if the owner of the apartment were behind the blood smears, they would have wiped them off the walls.

After taking blood samples from the wall for DNA testing, the police identified the intruder, a man with a criminal record surnamed Chai. He reportedly confessed to the crime and four other break-ins after his arrest on June 30.

Last month, authorities detained a 69-year-old woman for throwing a corn cob off of a high-rise building in Jiaxing, China, that hit a baby on the head. She was identified after police conducted a DNA test on the discarded cob.

Featured Image via 北京晚报

