Moss Point man arrested on murder charge after body found in Jackson County

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jesse Lieberman

A Moss Point man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriffs Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

Kendrick Marshone James, 25, is charged in the killing of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards.

Edwards was first reported missing on Sunday and his body was found later that day behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community of Jackson County.

James is being held at the Jackson County Adult jail without bond pending an initial court appearance.

Recommended Stories