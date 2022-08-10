Moss Point man arrested on murder charge after body found in Jackson County

A Moss Point man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriffs Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

Kendrick Marshone James, 25, is charged in the killing of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards.

Edwards was first reported missing on Sunday and his body was found later that day behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community of Jackson County.

James is being held at the Jackson County Adult jail without bond pending an initial court appearance.