Moss Point man turns himself in after shooting 17-year-old in Gautier. Here are the details

A man wanted for his suspected involvement in a shooting Monday night turned himself in to Gautier police Tuesday.

Kimothy Rashad Washington, 40, of Moss Point, allegedly shot a 17-year-old during an altercation at the Magnolia Oaks apartment complex on Dubarry Drive.

Washington fled the scene and the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound that did not appear to be life threatening, according to a release from the Gautier Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.