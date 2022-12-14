Moss Point many faces felony charge in hit-and-run death of pedestrian

A Moss Point man was arrested Tuesday for leaving the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Dec. 9.

The pedestrian was identified as David Sanders, 67, of Moss Point. Police say he was struck in the area of Peters and Kathleen Street and the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives and patrol officers identified the driver and vehicle using witness accounts and surveillance video.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and arrested Angelo Ash of Moss Point on the felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Municipal Judge Keith Miller set bond at $30,000.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.