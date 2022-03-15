Moss Point police officer on leave following theft complaint

Moss Point police have put one of their officers on leave after a theft allegation.

An internal police investigation found that the officer took property out of a personal property bag from an arrested individual, police said in a press release. A criminal investigation also has been launched.

“There is no room in this police department for dishonesty,” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in the announcement. “Unfortunately, there is occasionally an officer who violates their oath of office. When these officers are identified they will be quickly removed from their position of trust.”

The leave is pending action by the Board of Alderman. Ashley has recommended the officer be fired.

The investigation was triggered by another local law enforcement agency that alerted Moss Point police.