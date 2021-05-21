Moss takes stand, shares his side in fatal wreck

Jessica Barnett, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·6 min read

May 20—Over the last 31 months, the family of Lloyd Jason Reed has shared the events of his final day and their experiences since losing him in a car accident Oct. 2, 2018. They've talked of the bathroom remodel he was working on with his stepdaughter and how the two were on their way home from Lowe's when their El Camino was struck by a GMC Envoy driven by someone under the influence.

They've shared how he was a hard worker and great friend, how much he loved his stepchildren, how they found out about the wreck and the injuries that Reed's stepdaughter, Sadie Norman, sustained. On Tuesday, Norman recalled her memories of that night and her recovery journey for a Limestone County jury.

Wednesday afternoon, Scotty Dale Moss — the driver of the GMC Envoy and the man on trial for Reed's murder — shared his.

Moss said he got home from his job in Pulaski, Tennessee, around 4:30 or 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2018. On any given day, Moss said, friends would come over to hang out, and that night was no different.

At one point, he left the trailer park where he lived on Zehner Road to get pizza at Little Caesar's in Athens. He went back home, then made a second trip into town to buy a pint of Fireball cinnamon whisky from a liquor store on U.S. 31.

Moss said he shared the bottle with four of his friends after he got back, each of them taking at least one shot and himself drinking four or five. Members of the group started taking turns riding his girlfriend's son's dirt bike, but they "had to keep airing the tire," he said.

When the tire wouldn't hold any air, Moss said he and a friend went inside to repair it. They then wanted to air the tire up at a local convenience store so the group could continue taking turns riding it.

"That's when I got Keith's truck to go to the store," Moss told the courtroom, referring to the GMC Envoy he would later wreck. He estimated it had been "45 minutes to an hour" since his last shot of Fireball.

Moss said he and Julyn "Jay" Posey drove to George's Country Store on New Cut Road, filled the tire with air and were headed back to his home when Posey told him the tire was still leaking air.

Moss said he looked away from the road, taking a hand off the steering wheel as he turned his head to check the tire. When he looked back up, he "saw headlights."

Point of impact

Moss told jurors he swerved to miss the El Camino, running off the road, then steered back onto the road before the collision. It was around 8:40 p.m., and they were less than half a mile from Moss' home.

"The next thing I remember is asking Jay, 'Are you OK?'" Moss told the courtroom.

He said he couldn't recall parts of what happened immediately before or after the wreck. Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby showed photos of the tire marks on Zehner Road, saying there was no proof that Moss had driven off the road.

Moss testified he took photos of his own to prove he had, but the phone he used was elsewhere Wednesday.

When asked why he didn't call 911, Moss said he had left his phone at home. He remembered checking the El Camino, but when Posey noticed Norman, Moss said he told him to leave her alone because helping might cause further harm.

Body camera footage played during the trial shows Moss wandering around, shirtless and in shorts, talking to other people at the scene. At one point, Lisenby noted, Moss can be heard telling someone he was the passenger, not the driver, in the wreck. At another point, Moss gestures towards a person, identified as the same individual who gave him the keys to the Envoy, and telling officers they should talk to him.

Moss said he doesn't know why he denied driving or directed authorities to someone else and suggested the latter may have been so officers could get insurance information on the vehicle. He said he was disoriented from the wreck but remembers feeling scared and upset.

Taking responsibility

Moss estimated it took 10 — 15 minutes before he told officers he had been the one behind the wheel. He provided a written statement at the scene and signed a consent form to have his blood drawn to see how much alcohol was in his system. A state trooper took him to a local hospital for the test.

"I'm sure I got on his nerves, repeating myself," Moss said, adding he kept telling the trooper, "I never meant to hurt anybody. If I could trade places, I would" and that his emotional state at the time was that of "a big titty baby."

Moss told the jury that, even though he had "felt like nothing was wrong" when he got behind the wheel, Posey had warned him not to get pulled over because there was a possibility Moss would get charged with DUI.

Lisenby said Tuesday that evidence showed Moss' blood-alcohol content was .144, nearly double the legal limit. He clarified Wednesday that if Moss was telling the truth about driving at least 45 minutes after taking his last shot, Moss' BAC would have been around .16 when the wreck occurred, or double the legal limit.

Other test results discussed during the trial included the presence of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid dependency, in Moss' system that night. Lisenby had previously described the drug as one that would impair Moss' ability to drive, and Moss agreed it would make him sick if he took the full dosage.

He said that's why he broke up his pills into smaller pieces and, on average, would only take about one-third of the prescribed dosage per day, leaving him OK to work and operate a vehicle.

After the wreck

Moss said he didn't receive treatment for his own injuries at the hospital — he testified to sustaining multiple fractured or broken bones — and was dropped off at his home after the blood test by a state trooper who told him to "heal up."

The next day, Oct. 3, 2018, Moss said the trooper visited his house to formally arrest him for his involvement in Reed's death and Norman's injuries. Records show Moss was initially charged with reckless murder and DUI-assault.

On June 20, 2019, he was arrested again after a Limestone County grand jury indicted him on three charges: reckless murder, first-degree assault and DUI. In February 2020, a fourth charge of reckless manslaughter was added.

Lisenby asked the jury during his opening statement to convict Moss on the murder, assault and DUI charges, while Moss' defense attorney, John Edmond Mays, has asked the jury to consider a not-guilty verdict because his client should be convicted of criminally negligent homicide instead.

The News Courier will have additional information on this case in an upcoming edition.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for advising his brother to fight sexual harassment allegations

    A Washington Post report says Chris Cuomo participated on staff calls to help Gov. Andrew Cuomo manage his crisis.

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • 14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

    Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, was detained and charged earlier this month in the killing of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. Osorio Chávez, 51, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

    CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal. The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says. Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay." CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined. "It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward." CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

    The European Parliament warned China on Thursday it won't ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against European Union legislators remain in place. EU lawmakers adopted a resolution in which they condemned “the baseless and arbitrary sanctions" imposed by Beijing on European individuals and institutions in March. The European Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that China’s sanctions haven't created a favorable environment for a deal to be concluded.

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • UK daily COVID cases highest in a month, Indian variant rising sharply

    Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections in a month while cases of a variant of concern first found in India continue to climb, official statistics showed on Thursday. The overall incidence of infections in Britain is still low, while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell to its lowest level since September on Thursday. But clusters of the B.1.617.2 variant, believed to be more transmissible than the dominant Kent variant, are growing quickly, and could derail Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to reopen England's economy by the summer.

  • I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I wish tourists would stop wasting money on.

    Visiting Disney World isn't cheap, but added costs like parking and fancy resorts aren't necessary, according to a former employee and avid fan.

  • Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

    Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction of a Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany would be a grave political error. “It would be a loss for the United States, and I believe it would be President Biden's personal loss,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.