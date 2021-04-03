Mossimo Giannulli released from prison, under home confinement for his role in the college admissions scandal

Darcy Schild
·2 min read
Lori Loughlin Mossimo Giannulli
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave Moakley Federal Courthouse after a brief hearing on August 27, 2019 in Boston. Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

  • Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from prison, the Associated Press reported.

  • He and Lori Loughlin paid $500,000 to get their two kids into the University of Southern California.

  • Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded guilty, and Loughlin was released from prison after two months.

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison where he's been since November 2020, serving his five-month prison sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

A source close to the matter told the AP that Giannulli was released Friday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Giannulli, via a court filing from his lawyers, had requested in January to serve the rest of his five-month prison at home after he was placed in solitary confinement for 56 days due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the AP, a transition from prison to home confinement, like Giannulli's, can be common in short prison sentences.

Giannulli and his wife, former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty in 2020 to paying $500,000 to get their daughters - beauty influencer Olivia Jade, and Isabella Giannulli - admitted to the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits.

In a May 2020 hearing broadcast over Zoom, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, Insider's Kelly McLaughlin previously reported.

Loughlin served her two-month prison sentence and was released in December 2020.

olivia jade lori
Actress Lori Loughlin (L) and Social Media Personality Olivia Jade Giannulli (R) attend the PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian launch party on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Olivia Jade, who had a thriving career as an influencer prior to news of her parents' involvement in Operation Varsity Blues, has recently returned to YouTube and TikTok. She appeared on "Red Table Talk" in December 2020 for her first public interview since the scandal and described herself as "the poster child of privilege" and said she's ready for a second chance.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among more than 50 people who were involved in the college admissions scheme run by William "Rick" Singer.

Netflix in March released a documentary, "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal," which explores the scheme with reenactments of Singer and those involved.

