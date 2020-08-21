Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admission scandal

Mossimo Giannulli, husband of "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, was sentenced Friday to five months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal charges connected to a massive college admission scandal.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted Giannulli's plea agreement for five months in prison. He will also have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days and complete 250 hours of community service.

He will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday, and will have supervised release for two years after completing his prison sentence.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

In accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, the judge said the five-month prison sentence stipulated “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.”

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” the judge told Giannulli before officially sentencing him.

In May, the 56-year-old fashion designer admitted to his wrongdoing during a video conference with the Boston-based U.S. District Court Judge.

Loughlin is to be sentenced later today.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they had hired consultant William "Rick" Singer and paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the school as fake crew recruits.

