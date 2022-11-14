Mossy Head woman charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed her daughter

A 36-year-old Mossy Head woman was arrested Saturday on DUI manslaughter charges in connection with a July crash that killed her young daughter.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday, Sherry Lynn Clark of Mossy Head was the driver of a red 2006 Pontiac sedan that crashed head-on into a 2020 White Ford Transit Van on State Road 285 on July 7 at 7:52 am.

The crash killed Clark's 6-year-old daughter.

According to the crash report, Clark suffered critical injuries, while the driver and passenger in the van received minor injuries.

As a result of an FHP homicide investigation, Clark is charged with DUI manslaughter and failing to drive in a single lane.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash