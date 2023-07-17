New Mossy Oaks Elementary School principal is coming from this Beaufort County school

Mossy Oaks Elementary School’s new principal Wendy Oels is no stranger to Beaufort County public schools.

After 25 years of working in the district, they announced her transition from Assistant Principal at Beaufort Elementary School to her new position Tuesday. She will start this upcoming school year and is one of four new principals announced this summer.

“She is very experienced, understanding the importance of moving academic achievement forward while fostering a strong school community,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said in a press release. Rodriguez made the final hiring decision after vetting candidates through an interview committee.

Oels replaces Melissa Vogt, who moved to a district administrative position as Coordinator of Physical Education and Health.

Mossy Oaks Elementary School’s new principal Wendy Oels

Oels’ career in Beaufort County Schools began at Hilton Head Island Elementary School where she taught fourth and fifth grade. Then, at Hilton Head Island Middle School she taught sixth and seventh grade.

From there, she switched to administrative roles at Whale Branch Elementary School including Dean of Students, Response to Intervention Coordinator, Gifted and Talented Coordinator, and Instructional Numeracy Coach.

The other new principals announced this summer are Jason Osborne at Lady’s Island Elementary School, Ryan Walsh at Beaufort High School, and Dr. Karon Webb at May River High School.