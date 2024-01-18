New England is home to many beautiful areas and worlds away from the big cities are small towns filled with treasure.

Love Exploring recently came out with its “most adorable small town in every US state” list.

The list includes dinky towns with slow-paced life where you can relax and not worry about what else is going on.

Here are the most adorable small towns in New England:

Connecticut: Mystic

Best known as the setting for the 1988 film Mystic Pizza this Connecticut port town has a lot to offer. From walking down the 18th-century style Olde Mistick Village to visiting four National Historic Landmark ships Mystic has a variety of things to explore.

Maine: Camden

Nicknamed the ‘Jewel of the Maine Coast’, according to Love Exploring, “Camden is a quintessential seaside town with a charming harbour, an old lighthouse, jagged rock bays and the opportunity for sunset cruises.” Visitors can enjoy hiking and a meal at one of the town’s many coastal restaurants.

Massachusetts: Rockport

This coastal town is located on the Cape Ann peninsula and is surrounded by beautiful beaches. Rockport is also home to Motif Number 1 – a red fishing shack often cited as the most-painted building in America.

New Hampshire: Hanover

Home to Dartmouth College, Hanover is one of the nation’s oldest towns. This town features classic New England architecture, boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants.

Rhode Island: New Shoreham

New Shoreham is located on Block Island which is the smallest town in the smallest state in America. This quiet and quaint town has “quintessential New England charm.” New Shoreham features sandy shoes, stunning lighthouses, and miles of nature trails.

Vermont: Stowe

A perfect small town for nature enthusiasts, art lovers, and ice-cream fans, who’ll find Ben & Jerry’s Waterbury Factory a short drive away. Stowe is surrounded by forests, rivers, and valleys and is a perfect weekend getaway.

To view the full list of “Most adorable small towns in every US state” click the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW