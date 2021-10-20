The Most Affordable College in Your State

Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com

The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.

The only type of institution that saw an inflation-adjusted decrease during that time frame was private for-profit institutions where tuition decreased 6%.

Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private nonprofits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of tuition at four-year institutions for the 2018-19 academic year was $28,123.

As a note for this list, only four-year colleges were considered for this list. To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates used NCED data to find the most affordable college in every state.

Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021

Alabama

Most Affordable Institution: Auburn University at Montgomery

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,890

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,980

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,870

Alaska

Most Affordable Institution: University of Alaska Southeast

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,808

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,800

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,608

Arizona

Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $17,616

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,106

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,722

Arkansas

Most Affordable Institution: University of Arkansas at Monticello

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,935

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,058

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,993

California

Most Affordable Institution: California State University-Fresno

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,327

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,905

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,232

Colorado

Most Affordable Institution: Adams State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,465

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,916

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,381

Connecticut

Most Affordable Institution: Central Connecticut State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,358

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,716

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,074

Delaware

Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,808

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,068

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,876

District of Columbia

Most Affordable Institution: Trinity Washington University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $28,400

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,925

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $39,325

Florida

Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,855

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,415

Georgia

Most Affordable Institution: Dalton State College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,518

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,588

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,106

Hawaii

Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Hawaii

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,636

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,064

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,700

Idaho

Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Idaho

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,344

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,368

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,712

Illinois

Most Affordable Institution: Governors State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,108

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,468

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,576

Indiana

Most Affordable Institution: Indiana University-South Bend

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,287

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,958

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,245

Iowa

Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,134

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,160

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,294

Kansas

Most Affordable Institution: Fort Hays State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,950

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,414

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,364

Kentucky

Most Affordable Institution: Morehead State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,112

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,820

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,932

Louisiana

Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University-Alexandria

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,221

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,950

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,171

Maine

Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,975

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,010

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,985

Maryland

Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,902

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,655

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,557

Massachusetts

Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,130

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,490

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,620

Michigan

Most Affordable Institution: Saginaw Valley State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,098

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,850

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,948

Minnesota

Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,579

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,992

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,571

Mississippi

Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,317

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,998

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,315

Missouri

Most Affordable Institution: Missouri Southern State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,255

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,209

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,464

Montana

Most Affordable Institution: Montana State University-Northern

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,555

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,470

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,025

Nebraska

Most Affordable Institution: Peru State College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,856

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,680

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,536

Nevada

Most Affordable Institution: University of Nevada-Las Vegas

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,293

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,924

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,217

New Hampshire

Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,162

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,580

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,742

New Jersey

Most Affordable Institution: Kean University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,726

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $14,472

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $30,198

New Mexico

Most Affordable Institution: Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,096

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,526

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,622

New York

Most Affordable Institution: SUNY Polytechnic Institute

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,427

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,022

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,849

North Carolina

Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,116

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,440

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,556

North Dakota

Most Affordable Institution: Bismarck State College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,231

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,103

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,334

Ohio

Most Affordable Institution: Wright State University-Lake Campus

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,216

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,300

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,516

Oklahoma

Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,805

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,872

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,677

Oregon

Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,914

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,152

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,066

Pennsylvania

Most Affordable Institution: Lincoln University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $16,180

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,954

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,134

Rhode Island

Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,900

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,488

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,388

South Carolina

Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina-Aiken

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,835

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,946

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,781

South Dakota

Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,372

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,200

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,572

Tennessee

Most Affordable Institution: The University of Tennessee-Martin

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,318

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,398

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,716

Texas

Most Affordable Institution: Odessa College

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,814

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,895

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,709

Utah

Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Provo

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,786

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,808

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,594

Vermont

Most Affordable Institution: Castleton University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,448

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,694

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $27,142

Virginia

Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,129

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,544

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,673

Washington

Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Washington University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,738

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,480

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,218

West Virginia

Most Affordable Institution: Potomac State College of West Virginia University

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,236

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,748

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,984

Wisconsin

Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,308

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,594

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,902

Wyoming

Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming

2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,175

2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,615

2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,790

Methodology: In order to discover the most affordable college in every state, GOBankingRates used the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data for the 2020/21 academic year to source the most affordable institution in terms of (1) cost of in-state tuition and fees AND room and board for the 2020/21 academic year. GOBankingRates also sourced each institution's: (2) annual cost for on-campus room and board; and (3) total tuition price for in-state students. The institution from each state with the smallest total for factor (1) was selected as the most affordable from their respective state. No Community Colleges, tribal colleges, land-grant or Bible Colleges were considered. Over 1,000 students required. 4 year schools required. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 29, 2021.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. Some photos may be of nearby cities or towns.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable College in Your State