The Most Affordable College in Your State

Bob Haegele
·11 min read
Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com

The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.

Take a Look: Explore the Cost of Education in the United States
Read: Can You Afford Education in America at These Prices?

The only type of institution that saw an inflation-adjusted decrease during that time frame was private for-profit institutions where tuition decreased 6%.

Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private nonprofits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of tuition at four-year institutions for the 2018-19 academic year was $28,123.

As a note for this list, only four-year colleges were considered for this list. To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates used NCED data to find the most affordable college in every state.

Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021

Mccallk69 / Getty Images
Mccallk69 / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Most Affordable Institution: Auburn University at Montgomery

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,890

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,980

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,870

Read: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Alaska Southeast

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,808

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,800

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,608

Find Out: How To Ask Your College for More Financial Aid

Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  • Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $17,616

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,106

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,722

Discover: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges

Ember at UA Monticello / Wikimedia Commons
Ember at UA Monticello / Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Arkansas at Monticello

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,935

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,058

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,993

Be Aware: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

Knightryder84 / Wikimedia Commons
Knightryder84 / Wikimedia Commons

California

  • Most Affordable Institution: California State University-Fresno

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,327

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,905

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,232

Find Out: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Most Affordable Institution: Adams State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,465

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,916

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,381

Check Out: How Much Does It Cost for College Test Preparation and Is It Worth It?

Sage Ross / Wikimedia Commons
Sage Ross / Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut

  • Most Affordable Institution: Central Connecticut State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,358

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,716

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,074

Prepare Now: What You Need To Make To Attend College in Your State

Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture / Wikimedia Commons
Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

  • Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,808

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,068

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,876

Read: Are ‘Elite’ Colleges Worth the Cost? Experts Weigh In

Farragutful / Wikimedia Commons
Farragutful / Wikimedia Commons

District of Columbia

  • Most Affordable Institution: Trinity Washington University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $28,400

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,925

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $39,325

Need To Know: Essential Budgeting Tips for College Students

Ken Badgley / Getty Images
Ken Badgley / Getty Images

Florida

  • Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,855

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,415

Good Options: The Best College Majors If You Don’t Want Any Financial Regrets

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Most Affordable Institution: Dalton State College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,518

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,588

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,106

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Hawaii

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,636

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,064

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,700

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons
Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Idaho

  • Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Idaho

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,344

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,368

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,712

Check It Out: Where These Top CEOS Went To College

Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Most Affordable Institution: Governors State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,108

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,468

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,576

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Most Affordable Institution: Indiana University-South Bend

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,287

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,958

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,245

Important: Don’t Disregard Community College — Here’s How It Can Set You Up for a Better Financial Future

Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Iowa

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,134

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,160

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,294

Fort Hays State University
Fort Hays State University

Kansas

  • Most Affordable Institution: Fort Hays State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,950

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,414

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,364

Check Out: States With Free Community College

Elspamo4 / Wikimedia Commons
Elspamo4 / Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky

  • Most Affordable Institution: Morehead State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,112

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,820

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,932

Billy Hathorn at en.wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
Billy Hathorn at en.wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana

  • Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University-Alexandria

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,221

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,950

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,171

Shea Allen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Shea Allen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,975

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,010

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,985

See: 12 Colleges That Cover 100% of Your Financial Aid

Baltimore Heritage / Wikimedia Commons
Baltimore Heritage / Wikimedia Commons

Maryland

  • Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,902

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,655

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,557

Found5dollar / Wikimedia Commons
Found5dollar / Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts

  • Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,130

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,490

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,620

See: 11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni

Saginaw Future Inc. / Wikimedia Commons
Saginaw Future Inc. / Wikimedia Commons

Michigan

  • Most Affordable Institution: Saginaw Valley State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,098

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,850

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,948

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,579

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,992

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,571

Find: College Costs: How the US Stacks Up to Other Countries

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

Mississippi

  • Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,317

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,998

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,315

Sandra Sapp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sandra Sapp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Most Affordable Institution: Missouri Southern State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,255

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,209

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,464

restlesskath / iStock.com
restlesskath / iStock.com

Montana

  • Most Affordable Institution: Montana State University-Northern

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,555

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,470

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,025

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons
Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska

  • Most Affordable Institution: Peru State College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,856

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,680

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,536

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Nevada-Las Vegas

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,293

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,924

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,217

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,162

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,580

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,742

LizzyBran / Wikimedia Commons
LizzyBran / Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey

  • Most Affordable Institution: Kean University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,726

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $14,472

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $30,198

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons
Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico

  • Most Affordable Institution: Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,096

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,526

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,622

Take Note: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Most Affordable Institution: SUNY Polytechnic Institute

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,427

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,022

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,849

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,116

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,440

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,556

powerofforever / Getty Images
powerofforever / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Bismarck State College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,231

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,103

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,334

Read: 17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Most Affordable Institution: Wright State University-Lake Campus

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,216

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,300

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,516

Hundley_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hundley_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,805

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,872

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,677

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons
Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

Oregon

  • Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,914

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,152

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,066

Idawriter / Wikimedia Commons
Idawriter / Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania

  • Most Affordable Institution: Lincoln University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $16,180

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,954

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,134

gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,900

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,488

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,388

Look: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina-Aiken

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,835

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,946

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,781

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons
Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,372

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,200

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,572

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons
Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee

  • Most Affordable Institution: The University of Tennessee-Martin

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,318

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,398

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,716

Billy Hathorn at en.wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
Billy Hathorn at en.wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Texas

  • Most Affordable Institution: Odessa College

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,814

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,895

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,709

Jaren Wilkey / BYU
Jaren Wilkey / BYU

Utah

  • Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Provo

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,786

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,808

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,594

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images
Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Most Affordable Institution: Castleton University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,448

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,694

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $27,142

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,129

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,544

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,673

Bart Mihailovich / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Bart Mihailovich / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Washington

  • Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Washington University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,738

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,480

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,218

AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Most Affordable Institution: Potomac State College of West Virginia University

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,236

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,748

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,984

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,308

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,594

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,902

C5 Media / Shutterstock.com
C5 Media / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming

  • 2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,175

  • 2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,615

  • 2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,790

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to discover the most affordable college in every state, GOBankingRates used the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data for the 2020/21 academic year to source the most affordable institution in terms of (1) cost of in-state tuition and fees AND room and board for the 2020/21 academic year. GOBankingRates also sourced each institution's: (2) annual cost for on-campus room and board; and (3) total tuition price for in-state students. The institution from each state with the smallest total for factor (1) was selected as the most affordable from their respective state. No Community Colleges, tribal colleges, land-grant or Bible Colleges were considered. Over 1,000 students required. 4 year schools required. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 29, 2021.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. Some photos may be of nearby cities or towns.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable College in Your State

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

    According to the Social Security Administration, more than 50 million people depend on Social Security benefits for either part, or all, of their income during retirement. Regardless of how much one...

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade

    China's property sector saw more drama on Tuesday as Evergrande shelved plans to sell a majority stake in its property services unit, Sinic formally declared default and Kaisa was crunched by another credit rating cut. Sources told Reuters that Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, had been forced to stall its proposed $2.6 billion, 51% stake sale to smaller rival Hopson Development after failing to win the blessing of the Guangdong provincial government which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring. When contacted, a Hopson representative asked Reuters to await an announcement.

  • Ericsson plans cut in China ops on Huawei backlash, flags supply chain issues

    Sweden's Ericsson announced on Tuesday plans to reduce its operations in China after suffering a big sales drop in one of its biggest markets due to retaliation for Sweden's ban on China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country. The news came as the company reported better than expected third-quarter core earnings boosted by strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world, offsetting a loss of market share in mainland China and a hit from the global supply chain problems. Sweden banned China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country a year ago and Ericsson has since lost most of its share in the latest rounds of telecom tenders in China.

  • Fixing the Broken High School-to-College Pipeline

    As the nation struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, a double-edged educational crisis has emerged: a surge in high school dropout rates and a precipitous decline in community college enrollment. The details are all too plain — the nation’s public schools lost more than 1.1 million students last year, or 2 percent, versus an anticipated decline […]

  • Gucci Mane’s 1017 Artists Stand In Solidarity With Howard University Students During Protest For Better Living Conditions

    Artists from Gucci Mane's The New 1017 label embarked on a major HBCU tour last week, but the group's scheduled show at Howard didn't go as planned.

  • USC to apologize for sabotaging its Japanese American students' educations in WWII

    The University of Southern California announced last week that it will make amends for its discrimination against Japanese Americans during World War II.

  • Federal judge rules University of North Carolina can continue race-based admissions

    A federal judge ruled that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can continue to use race-based admission practices

  • A Clear Path to Success for NYC Students

    Even before the pandemic, young people across New York State were graduating high school ill prepared for college or the workforce, putting them at risk for dropping out before earning a degree and missing out on gaining skills and professional connections critical for earning a family-sustaining income. The current moment provides an opportunity for change, […]

  • Free college application days in Colorado

    Free college application days in Colorado

  • Fresno school reopens following COVID-19 outbreak

    A Fresno school that serves students with special needs is back open on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Palestinian grandmother earns her degree aged 85

    This 85 year-old grandmother just got her college degreeLocation: Kfar Bara, IsraelPalestinian Jihad Butto graduated from the Kfar Bara Center for Islamic Studieswhere she enrolled at the age of 81She took courses in languages, religion and mathematics(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) PALESTINIAN FRESH UNIVERSITY GRADUATE, JIHAD BUTTO, SAYING:"I had the chance to study. When I hear about an opportunity for education, I go for it. Last time when I applied to Kfar Bara, everyone around me knew how much I loved education and I usually read books but not textbooks. They told me about Kfar Bara certificate and asked me if I would like to join. I said wherever there is education I will go. Then two friends registered me and I studied there."The mother of seven dropped out of school in 1948when she was 12 years oldButto says she now teaches other women in her community(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) PALESTINIAN FRESH UNIVERSITY GRADUATE, JIHAD BUTTO, SAYING: "The teacher used to talk a lot about me, and he made me an example to students. When I graduated, people asked the school's dean if they were helping me. He said no, on the contrary, I was helping the other students in various topics."

  • Award-winning magazine cover shines a light on ‘a magical place’ for SC university students

    Like the professional media still figuring out the best business models, student media has its struggles, particularly as funding sources vary widely, writes our Opinion Editor. | Opinion

  • Undocumented Student Action Week kicks off at Fresno City College

    Monday kicked off a series of events for this year's Undocumented Student Action Week at Fresno City College.

  • Emory University is launching a student venture fund to invest in underrepresented startups

    Emory University students wanted to learn about venture investing, while figuring out a way to get funds to underrepresented startup founders. The idea for the project had its genesis in some research at the Emory University Goizueta Business School.

  • Florida State University kicks off Homecoming Week

    Florida State University kicked off Homecoming Week Oct. 15, inviting students, staff, alumni, and the Tallahassee community to come together and celebrate!

  • Dallas Education Program Changing Trajectory Of Children's Lives

    Madison Sawyer explains in this week's The Ones For Texas report.

  • UArizona vaccine mandate update

    Last Friday, the University of Arizona said it would require COVID-19 shots for faculty, staff, and students who work for the university.

  • How much for that textbook? Five ways students can save on course books

    College textbooks are expensive. Here's five ways to beat the high cost of buying higher education books outside of Amazon

  • Average college graduation timelines extended

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Education said two-thirds of college students in the country will take more than six years to complete an undergraduate degree.