The Most Affordable College in Your State
The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.
The only type of institution that saw an inflation-adjusted decrease during that time frame was private for-profit institutions where tuition decreased 6%.
Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private nonprofits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of tuition at four-year institutions for the 2018-19 academic year was $28,123.
As a note for this list, only four-year colleges were considered for this list. To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates used NCED data to find the most affordable college in every state.
Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021
Alabama
Most Affordable Institution: Auburn University at Montgomery
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,890
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,980
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,870
Alaska
Most Affordable Institution: University of Alaska Southeast
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,808
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,800
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,608
Arizona
Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $17,616
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,106
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,722
Arkansas
Most Affordable Institution: University of Arkansas at Monticello
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,935
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,058
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,993
California
Most Affordable Institution: California State University-Fresno
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,327
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,905
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,232
Colorado
Most Affordable Institution: Adams State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,465
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,916
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,381
Connecticut
Most Affordable Institution: Central Connecticut State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,358
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,716
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,074
Delaware
Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,808
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,068
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,876
District of Columbia
Most Affordable Institution: Trinity Washington University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $28,400
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,925
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $39,325
Florida
Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,855
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,415
Georgia
Most Affordable Institution: Dalton State College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,518
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,588
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,106
Hawaii
Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Hawaii
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,636
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,064
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,700
Idaho
Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Idaho
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,344
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $4,368
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,712
Illinois
Most Affordable Institution: Governors State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,108
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,468
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,576
Indiana
Most Affordable Institution: Indiana University-South Bend
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,287
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,958
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,245
Iowa
Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,134
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,160
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,294
Kansas
Most Affordable Institution: Fort Hays State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,950
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,414
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,364
Kentucky
Most Affordable Institution: Morehead State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,112
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,820
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,932
Louisiana
Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University-Alexandria
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,221
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,950
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,171
Maine
Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,975
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,010
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,985
Maryland
Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,902
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,655
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,557
Massachusetts
Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,130
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,490
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,620
Michigan
Most Affordable Institution: Saginaw Valley State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,098
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,850
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,948
Minnesota
Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,579
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,992
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,571
Mississippi
Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,317
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,998
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,315
Missouri
Most Affordable Institution: Missouri Southern State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,255
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,209
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,464
Montana
Most Affordable Institution: Montana State University-Northern
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,555
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,470
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,025
Nebraska
Most Affordable Institution: Peru State College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,856
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,680
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,536
Nevada
Most Affordable Institution: University of Nevada-Las Vegas
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,293
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,924
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,217
New Hampshire
Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,162
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,580
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,742
New Jersey
Most Affordable Institution: Kean University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,726
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $14,472
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $30,198
New Mexico
Most Affordable Institution: Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,096
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,526
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,622
New York
Most Affordable Institution: SUNY Polytechnic Institute
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,427
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,022
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,849
North Carolina
Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,116
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $9,440
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,556
North Dakota
Most Affordable Institution: Bismarck State College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,231
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,103
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,334
Ohio
Most Affordable Institution: Wright State University-Lake Campus
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,216
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,300
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,516
Oklahoma
Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,805
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,872
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,677
Oregon
Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,914
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,152
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,066
Pennsylvania
Most Affordable Institution: Lincoln University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $16,180
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,954
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,134
Rhode Island
Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,900
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $12,488
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,388
South Carolina
Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina-Aiken
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,835
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,946
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,781
South Dakota
Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,372
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,200
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,572
Tennessee
Most Affordable Institution: The University of Tennessee-Martin
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,318
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,398
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $21,716
Texas
Most Affordable Institution: Odessa College
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,814
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $5,895
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,709
Utah
Most Affordable Institution: Brigham Young University-Provo
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,786
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $7,808
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,594
Vermont
Most Affordable Institution: Castleton University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $15,448
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,694
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $27,142
Virginia
Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,129
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $11,544
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,673
Washington
Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Washington University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,738
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $13,480
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,218
West Virginia
Most Affordable Institution: Potomac State College of West Virginia University
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,236
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $8,748
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,984
Wisconsin
Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,308
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $6,594
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,902
Wyoming
Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming
2020-2021 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,175
2020-21 Cost of Room + Board: $10,615
2020-21 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,790
Methodology: In order to discover the most affordable college in every state, GOBankingRates used the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data for the 2020/21 academic year to source the most affordable institution in terms of (1) cost of in-state tuition and fees AND room and board for the 2020/21 academic year. GOBankingRates also sourced each institution's: (2) annual cost for on-campus room and board; and (3) total tuition price for in-state students. The institution from each state with the smallest total for factor (1) was selected as the most affordable from their respective state. No Community Colleges, tribal colleges, land-grant or Bible Colleges were considered. Over 1,000 students required. 4 year schools required. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 29, 2021.
