The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America

The United States has no shortage of cities with charming downtown areas chock full of attractions. The best cities to live in, however, are not always the most affordable cities. When choosing where to live, a balance must be struck between the features and benefits a city may offer and the cost of day-to-day living in that city.

To help with the computation, GOBankingRates undertook a cost of living comparison by city — using ZIP codes to determine the downtown area — to find the best places to live in the U.S. if you’re looking to live in a downtown area. Information considered included median home prices and rent, utility costs and the cost of a monthly transportation pass.

The downtowns represented encompass a wide range of locations and sizes, with a multitude of different attractions. As they are the most affordable downtown areas in the country, they could offer good value for first-time homebuyers, or anyone else looking for an exciting city on a budget.

Last updated: Feb. 9, 2021

Arizona / USA - July 12, 2019 Peoria Presbyterian Church - Built in 1899 the church is the oldest building in the original town site.

30. Peoria, Arizona — 85345

Median home price: $224,000

Median rent: $1,287

Monthly cost of utilities: $152.08

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $64.00

Starting off the list is No. 30 Peoria, which is located nearby Phoenix, but offering a more affordable cost of living than the latter city. In downtown Peoria, the median listing price for a home is about $100,000 cheaper than a home in downtown Phoenix. Downtown Peoria is home to the city’s historic Old Town neighborhood, complete with breweries, coffee shops, parks and hotels, which have made it an up-and-coming cultural hotspot, according to Visit Peoria.

Richmond Virginia

29. Richmond, Virginia — 23219

Median home price: $290,000



Median rent: $1,301

Monthly cost of utilities: $149.62

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $60.00

Richmond was ranked No. 53 in Best Places to Live by U.S. News & World Report, and it is the only major city in the country with whitewater rapids running through its downtown. With the busy metro area, public transportation costs in Richmond are the highest on the list. But this shouldn’t deter you from all of the activities this city has to offer. Visit Belle Isle, an island within the James River that serves as a city park. If you’re a Civil War buff, plan to explore Richmond National Battlefield Park or the American Civil War Museum. The Edgar Allan Poe Museum is also located in Richmond.

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

28. Chandler, Arizona — 85225

Median home price: $270,000



Median rent: $1,436

Monthly cost of utilities: $166.67

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $35.00

Chandler, Arizona, is located about 23 miles outside of Phoenix. It was named the second-best suburb to live in Arizona by Niche, as the public schools and diversity of the area both received an A rating. This city offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including Veterans Oasis Park and Environmental Education Center, Tumbleweed Park and the KOLI Equestrian Center. Learn more about the ancestral and current culture of Chandler at the Huhugam Heritage Center.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

27. Colorado Springs, Colorado — 80903

Median home price: $300,000



Median rent: $1,399

Monthly cost of utilities: $140.37

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $61.50

Colorado Springs sits adjacent to the Rocky Mountains, not far from 14,115-foot Pike’s Peak. As such, it offers plenty of outdoor activities. The second-largest city in Colorado is famous for its Garden of the Gods Park, which is a registered National Natural Landmark. Colorado Springs is also the home of the U.S. Air Force Academy. All of these attractions can be relatively affordable, except for the high cost of transportation, which is the third-highest on the list.

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

26. San Antonio — 78204

Median home price: $299,900



Median rent: $1,131

Monthly cost of utilities: $174.20

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $38

Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio appeals to historians and contemporary citizens alike. One of the country’s most iconic landmarks, the Alamo, sits essentially right across the street from the modern River Walk, a scenic host to all kinds of crowd-pleasing shops and restaurants and adjacent to ZIP code 78204. One of the only drawbacks is the high cost of utilities, which tops the list of these 30 appealing downtowns.

Milwaukee Wisconsin downtown

25. Milwaukee — 53202

Median home price: $299,900



Median rent: $1,446

Monthly cost of utilities: $125.63

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $72

Milwaukee has the highest transportation costs of any city on the list, but its residents may not mind. Among other things, the city is known for its history of brewing beer. Residents and visitors alike can tour many notable breweries, including the Miller and City Lights breweries. Even the city’s tourist bureau dubs Milwaukee “the city that beer built.” Beyond breweries, the city is renowned for its cheese and sausage, along with the MLB team the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s also one of the best places to buy a vacation home for under $200,000.

Durham North Carolina downtown

24. Durham, North Carolina — 27701

Median home price: $518,000



Median rent: $1,241

Monthly cost of utilities: $149.62

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $36

Durham was immortalized in the minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham,” but the larger city is also home to one of the most famous basketball universities in the country, Duke University. The city’s roots in the tobacco industry have transformed it into a bustling, 1 million-square-foot entertainment district on the former site of the Lucky Strike cigarette factory. A thriving artistic and cultural scene now exists alongside historic Civil War sites. All of these attractions have pushed the median home price in the 27701 ZIP code to the highest on the list.

Fort Collins Colorado downtown

23. Fort Collins, Colorado — 80524

Median home price: $438,990



Median rent: $1,781

Monthly cost of utilities: $140.37

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $25

Fort Collins has the highest average rent of any of the top 30 most appealing downtowns. However, this is counteracted by the third-lowest public transportation costs. Part of what makes the 80524 area attractive is that it hosts a charming downtown that may be familiar to Disney fans, as Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A. was modeled after this area of Fort Collins. There’s plenty to do downtown because this ZIP code has to sustain the students in nearby Colorado State University.

Memphis Tennessee downtown Beale Street

22. Memphis, Tennessee — 38103

Median home price: $276,500



Median rent: $1,503

Monthly cost of utilities: $145.29

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $47.50

Downtown Memphis is the place to be if you love music. This district hosts legendary Beale Street, the home of delta blues, rhythm and blues, jazz and gospel spread out over three city blocks. Down the street is the National Civil Rights Museum, on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Within walking distance throughout the district are a host of historical tours, sports and recreation, shopping and dining.

West Palm Beach Clematis Street in Florida

21. West Palm Beach, Florida — 33401

Median home price: $345,000



Median rent: $1,694

Monthly cost of utilities: $123

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $55

West Palm Beach is the first of five Florida cities on the list of 30 most affordable downtowns. Rent is high in the city, ranking the second-highest among the 30, and public transportation is costly, as well. This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has ever visited West Palm Beach, with its stunning oceanfront location and picture-perfect weather. The city is chock-full of dining and entertainment options, anchored by historical Clematis Street.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Strip, shopping

20. Las Vegas — 89101

Median home price: $224,900



Median rent: $1,148

Monthly cost of utilities: $149.57

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $65

Sin City might not be everyone’s idea of an idyllic downtown, but to many, Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. Thus, it may surprise some that the city makes the cut as one of the most affordable downtowns in the country. This ZIP code, however, represents a small community a bit north of the famous Las Vegas Strip that is home to a slew of museums, including the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, the Neon Museum and the Mob Museum. Homes in this section of downtown Las Vegas are quite affordable, although its transportation costs are second-highest in the study.

Orlando Florida, lake Eola, skyline, skyscrapers, night.

19. Orlando, Florida — 32801

Median home price: $350,000



Median rent: $1,604

Monthly cost of utilities: $131.41

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $50

Orlando is the second of five Florida cities on the list of affordable downtowns. The immediate association for most people when they hear the name of the city is Walt Disney World, and rightly so, as it’s the world’s most popular amusement park. However, Disney is a short drive from this affordable Orlando ZIP code. Within downtown Orlando proper, Lake Eola Park provides beautiful respite from the tourist-heavy sectors, with a scenic walking path, an amphitheater for concerts and shows and plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

18. Huntsville, Alabama — 35801

Median home price: $325,000



Median rent: $1,326

Monthly cost of utilities: $166.80

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $29

Huntsville, Alabama, is known as “Rocket City” for its past and present as a centerpiece of the U.S. space program. The former home of Wernher von Braun and his team of German rocket scientists, Huntsville is now the home of the Marshall Space Flight Center, which monitors all of the science on board the International Space Station and is developing the next-generation Space Launch System. Downtown Huntsville offers a host of amenities, from shady sidewalks and a historic square to urban hiking and biking opportunities. In this affordable city, only utilities are a bit costly, ranking third-highest on the list of 30 cities.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

17. Houston — 77002

Median home price: $278,000



Median rent: $1,584

Monthly cost of utilities: $132.82

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $49.25

Houston is another city associated with the U.S. space program, as it’s home to NASA’s mission control center, the receiving end of Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell’s famous quote, “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” However, the city’s economy is also closely attached to the oil industry. The downtown Houston area boasts a theater district and a number of historic districts full of residential buildings and high-end restaurants. It also ranks as one of the best cities in the country to own a home for less than $300,000.

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

16. Tulsa, Oklahoma — 74120

Median home price: $344,000



Median rent: $1,004

Monthly cost of utilities: $156.68

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $45

Tulsa is an often overlooked gem in the Midwest. In addition to being one of the most affordable downtowns in America, Tulsa offers a wide range of cultural amenities, from concerts and ballet to museums, minor league baseball, casino gaming and parks and recreation. The city also boasts a zoo and aquarium, breweries, vineyards and a significant amount of art deco architecture.

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

15. Asheville, North Carolina — 28801

Median home price: $399,900



Median rent: $1,606

Monthly cost of utilities: $142.11

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $22.50

Asheville is the location of the largest home in the country, the Biltmore Estate. This 250-room castle lies just outside the boundaries of the very affordable 28801 ZIP code. The beautiful Botanical Gardens at Asheville are outside downtown, as are plenty of natural and family-friendly attractions. These amenities help push the median rent in downtown Asheville up to the third-highest on the list of 30 affordable downtowns.

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

14. Raleigh, North Carolina — 27601

Median home price: $475,000



Median rent: $1,312

Monthly cost of utilities: $127.21

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $45

Raleigh is the state capital of North Carolina, and the state Capitol building actually lies within the boundaries of the state’s affordable 27601 ZIP code. Other attractions within the downtown Raleigh area include the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the Raleigh Convention Center for events. Raleigh does sport the second-highest median home prices among these 30 affordable downtowns, which might be part of the reason it’s one of the best big cities for renters.

Skyline of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

13. Columbia, South Carolina — 29201

Median home price: $197,000



Median rent: $1,138

Monthly cost of utilities: $162.16

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $40

Columbia ZIP code 29201 hosts numerous historic Civil War sites, including the new Baptist Church, where Secession Convention delegates met in 1860. As a section of Columbia, the 29201 ZIP code and adjacent areas enjoy the same ample parking, walkable streets and manageable traffic.

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

12. Eugene, Oregon — 97401

Median home price: $346,500



Median rent: $1,572

Monthly cost of utilities: $117.88

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $50

One of the few West Coast cities with an affordable downtown, Eugene is the proud home of the University of Oregon. Eugene is an outdoor lover’s paradise, which is surrounded by pristine natural landscapes. In addition to waterfalls and wine country, the area boasts covered bridges, craft beer and a thriving culinary scene. The city also has the second-lowest monthly utility cost of any downtown on the list.

Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton, FL USA.

11. Bradenton, Florida — 34205

Median home price: $195,000



Median rent: $1,399

Monthly cost of utilities: $147.99

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $40

Bradenton, Florida, is located on the Manatee River between St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The 34205 downtown ZIP code is home to the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, which highlights Florida’s history from prehistoric times to the present. You’ll also find the Riverwalk, a 1.5-mile park covering the breadth of Bradenton with features ranging from a skate park and a family fun zone to beach volleyball, a fishing pier and vast green spaces.

Downtown Street in historic Ocala, Florida.

10. Ocala, Florida — 34471

Median home price: $248,700



Median rent: $1,289

Monthly cost of utilities: $150.88

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $35

Located in north-central Florida, Ocala is adjacent to its namesake Ocala National Forest, which is the southernmost forest in the continental United States and is the largest sand pine forest in the world. Located in what’s known as “horse country,” Ocala has plenty of outdoor recreational activities available in its boundaries, including pristine streams, rolling hills and clean air.

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

9. Little Rock, Arkansas — 72202

Median home price: $245,000



Median rent: $836

Monthly cost of utilities: $171.36

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $33

Little Rock, Arkansas, is the home to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, just one ZIP code over from the state’s affordable 72202 ZIP code. Just outside the city, Pinnacle Mountain State Park offers hiking and other activities for the outdoor enthusiast. Numerous parks are located within the confines of the 72202 ZIP code itself, which has the lowest monthly rent of any city on the list of 30 most affordable downtowns.

Modesto, California, USA - May 15, 2016: This Arch with the name and mottos of the City Welcomes visitors to Modesto in the Central Valley of Northern California, the arch defines the feelings of the population that enjoys calling this home, the many signs and flags and vehicles make this entrance to this sections of this city very interesting and within close distance of historic site and museum this is also the setting for a very classic movie American Graffiti, areas of the city reflect the memories of the 1950's and on this May day it was very comfortable and interesting.

8. Modesto, California — 95354

Median home price: $264,450



Median rent: $1,402

Monthly cost of utilities: $148.08

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $24

If you live in the 95354 ZIP code, consider yourself lucky — you’re residing in the only California city that makes the list of top 30 most affordable downtowns. In fact, this downtown Modesto ZIP code has the second-lowest transportation cost in the top 30. The pride and joy of downtown Modesto is the McHenry Mansion, a Victorian home built in 1883. The city also hosts a number of community events, from 5K races to local farmers markets.

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

7. Des Moines, Iowa — 50309

Median home price: $229,900



Median rent: $1,150

Monthly cost of utilities: $132.80

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $48

If you’re a minor league sports fan, Des Moines might be your city: It was ranked the No. 1 minor league sports market in America by the Sports Business Journal in 2017. The city’s appeal stretches far beyond the minor league sports world, however; in 2018, U.S. News and World Report labeled Des Moines the No. 4 best place to live in all of America. In the heart of the 50309 ZIP code, popular cultural attractions include the Pappajohn Sculpture Park, with its 29 contemporary sculptures, and the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, a 19th-century restored building that hands out what is known as the “Nobel Prize for Food and Agriculture.”

Melbourne Florida's historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.

6. Melbourne, Florida — 32901

Median home price: $199,000



Median rent: $1,328

Monthly cost of utilities: $132.04

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $42

Melbourne is the final Florida city on the list, and it’s the most affordable of the five downtowns that the state has to offer. Located on the state’s Space Coast, Melbourne is a short drive down from the Kennedy Space Center in nearby Merritt Island. The city itself boasts a historic downtown filled with dining and entertainment options, along with community events. Home of the Florida Institute of Technology, the 32901 downtown ZIP code also hosts the Andretti Thrill Park and the Botanical Gardens.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: Riverwalk along the Big Sioux River.

5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota — 57104

Median home price: $147,950



Median rent: $931

Monthly cost of utilities: $164.37

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $30

The more affordable of the two Sioux Falls ZIP codes, residents of the 57104 ZIP code are lucky to share their location with the No. 1 attraction in the city, Falls Park. The park contains numerous waterfalls, including the city’s namesake falls, spread out over the park’s 123 acres. You can also visit the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History within the confines of the 57104 ZIP code.

Old Town Albuquerque New Mexico

4. Albuquerque, New Mexico — 87102

Median home price: $182,250



Median rent: $1,072

Monthly cost of utilities: $144

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $30

Albuquerque is a Southwestern gem nestled in the center of New Mexico. Just outside the limits of this affordable ZIP code lie the charms of Old Town Albuquerque, the ABQ BioPark Aquarium and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Albuquerque is also the home of the world’s longest cable-car route, the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, offering breathtaking views of the valley below from a height of 10,378 feet.

Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park

3. Winston-Salem, North Carolina — 27101

Median home price: $198,277



Median rent: $888

Monthly cost of utilities: $142.11

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $30

Winston-Salem was founded by Moravians in 1753 and, along with nearby Greensboro, is known as the furniture capital of the world, in addition to hosting the largest pottery community in the country. The 27101 ZIP code in downtown Winston-Salem proper is the home of the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District, a burgeoning regional culinary scene and charming cobblestone streets, and it offers the second-lowest median rent of any city on the list. Every April, the city hosts the RiverRun International Film Festival.

Grand Junction, Colorado - January 06, 2018: Main Street downtown in Grand Junction, Colorado.

2. Grand Junction, Colorado — 81501

Median home price: $237,450



Median rent: $1,149

Monthly cost of utilities: $104.32

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $52

Grand Junction is a remote outpost in West Colorado that gets its name from its position at the confluence of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers. The city is within spitting distance of the Colorado National Monument, the Dominquez-Escalante National Conservation Area and the Grand Mesa National Forest. Perhaps surprisingly for a town surrounded by ski resorts, Grand Junction also boasts over 300 days of sunshine per year.

Billings Montana downtown

1. Billings, Montana — 59101

Median home price: $208,450



Median rent: $1,040

Monthly cost of utilities: $127.51

Cost of monthly public transportation pass: $28

Billings, Montana’s 59101 ZIP code ranks No. 1 on the list of affordable downtowns. The town itself is often looked at as a gateway to both the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and Yellowstone Park. After being founded in 1882, the city acquired the nickname “Magic City” due to its incredible growth. For residents and visitors alike, the magic continues to the present day, with rustic charm, scenic beauty and plenty of outdoor activities.

San Antonio

Downtown Living: Most Affordable Cities in the US

There are plenty of downtown ZIP codes in America where you can live on the cheap while still enjoying lots of amenities and attractions. One of the major factors in determining which city might be right for you is if you are planning to rent or buy a home. Median home prices on the list of 30 cities run from a high of $518,000 to a low of $145,900, while rents range between a low of $836 and a high of $1,781. So, even on a list of the most affordable downtowns, there is plenty of variance in costs.

Most of the affordable downtowns in the U.S. can be found in the Midwest and the Southeast, with Florida topping the list with five entrants.

Although all of these cities are considered affordable, they each have their own distinct style and personality. While costs might be an important factor in helping you choose where to live, remember to evaluate the amenities and personality of a city before you take the next step.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Maps, individual city websites and websites devoted specifically to a city’s downtown to determine the area considered “downtown” in each city in the study. ZIP codes were used to approximate downtown areas. With downtown ZIP codes identified, the study analyzed 95 downtowns in terms of the following criteria: (1) median home price, sourced from Zillow’s March 2019 index; if prices weren’t available from Zillow, Redfin was sourced instead; (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow’s March 2019 index; (3) monthly cost of utilities, sourced from Numbeo.com; (4) cost of monthly public transportation pass, sourced from Numbeo.com. Each factor was given a score, combined and then ranked.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact ZIP codes or locations listed in this article.

Data is accurate as of Oct. 14, 2019, and is subject to change.

