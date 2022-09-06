The Most Affordable EVs for Every Budget

SimonSkafar / iStock.com

Electric vehicles are still more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, but even if you're on a budget, you can likely find an EV within your price range. To find the best affordable EVs for every budget, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. News' list of the Best Hybrid, Plug-In, and Electric Vehicles of 2022, which rates cars on their quality, value and efficiency.

Here's a look at some of the most affordable hybrid and EV options that are also highly rated.

Under $25,000: 2022 Toyota Prius

Base price: $24,625

The Toyota Prius was named the Best Hybrid Car of the year by U.S. News thanks to its spacious seats, large cargo space and available all-wheel drive. It's also one of the least expensive hybrid cars on the market, making it a smart choice for buyers on a budget.

Under $30,000: 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

Base price: $29,075

Drivers who are looking to make the switch to electric but still desire an SUV should look into the RAV4 Hybrid. U.S. News called the car "a well-rounded jack of all trades."

Under $35,000: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Base price: $34,900

In addition to the title of Best Plug-In Hybrid, U.S. News has rated the Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid as 2022's Best Hybrid and Electric SUV for the Money. Capable of traveling 33 miles on battery power alone, U.S. News states that "it has the overall quality and fuel efficiency to make for an excellent daily driver."

Under $45,000: 2022 Kia EV6

Base price: $40,900

The Kia EV6 was rated the best electric vehicle by U.S. News. Boasting an EV range of 232 miles, the EV6 was ranked highly thanks to its sleek exterior and roomy interior, plus swift propulsion.

