These are the most affordable and most expensive Oklahoma cities in household bills
Oklahomans spend less on monthly spending than people in 46 other states in the nation do.
According to doxo, a bill-paying platform, the average household in Oklahoma pays $1,705 in bills per month, ranking 47th in the nation in monthly spending. This is 16.7% lower than the national average of $2,046.
Oklahomans spend 37% of their income on household bills.
Here’s how much Oklahomans are spending, on average, on the 10 most common household bills each month:
$1,066 for mortgage
$879 for rent
$430 for an auto loan
$348 for utilities
$348 for auto insurance
$112 for cable, internet and phone
$107 for health insurance
$114 for mobile phone
$75 for alarm and security
$72 for life insurance
Compared with 46 cities and towns across the state, Edmond residents pay the highest household bills, averaging $2,650 per month, according to doxo. Edmond residents spend 33% of their monthly income on bills.
According to doxo, Seminole residents pay the lowest household bills in Oklahoma, at an average of $1,365 per month, spending 42% of their monthly income on bills.
Here are the 10 most expensive Oklahoma cities for household bills:
Edmond residents pay $2,650 in household bills per month.
Bixby residents pay $2,448 in household bills per month.
Yukon residents pay $2,116 in household bills per month.
Collinsville residents pay $2,093 in household bills per month.
Jenks residents pay $2,074 in household bills per month.
Sand Springs residents pay $2,042 in household bills per month.
Broken Arrow residents pay $2,034 in household bills per month.
Owasso residents pay $2,005 in household bills per month.
Mustang residents pay $1,985 in households bills per month.
Stillwater residents pay $1,929 in household bills per month.
These are the 10 most affordable Oklahoma cities for household bills:
Seminole residents pay $1,365 in household bills per month.
Miami residents pay $1,385 in household bills per month.
Wagoner residents pay $1,438 in household bills per month.
Elk City residents pay $1,453 in household bills per month.
McAlester residents pay $1,458 in household bills per month.
Altus residents pay $1,470 in household bills per month.
Ponca City residents pay $1,475 in household bills per month.
Duncan residents pay $1,489 in household bills per month.
Tahlequah residents pay $1,506 in household bills per month.
Ardmore residents pay $1,515 in household bills per month.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What are the most expensive, most affordable Oklahoma cities?