Honda

When it comes to car buying, you don’t need to sacrifice reliability for affordability. Many of the top car brands offer vehicles at a variety of price ranges, so you can find a quality car that fits your budget.

Find Out: 17 Hidden Auto Costs Your Dealer Will Never Tell You About

See: The 29 Biggest Car Mistakes That Will Cost You

To help you make an informed decision when purchasing a new car this year, GOBankingRates referenced U.S. News’ Best Vehicle Brands of 2022 awards, which evaluated 36 brands across the categories of cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. The winner of each category is based on the brand’s average overall scores. GOBankingRates then identified the most affordable vehicles offered from each brand, so you can choose the best auto for your budget.

Here’s a look at the most affordable vehicles from the top car brands of 2022.

Important: The Best and the Worst Time of the Year to Buy a New Car

Best Car Brand: Honda

Honda’s cars offer “controlled driving dynamics, strong safety scores and competitive reliability ratings,” U.S. News reported. Here are the three most affordable Honda vehicles:

2022 Honda HR-V: $21,420

2022 Honda Civic Sedan: $21,900

2022 Honda Insight: $25,210

See: States With Electric Vehicle Incentives

Best SUV Brand: Hyundai

This is Hyundai’s second year as the U.S. News pick for Best SUV Brand. “Hyundai SUVs win points for offering the latest in driver assistance and infotainment technology at an affordable price,” U.S. News reported. Here are the three most affordable Hyundai vehicles:

2022 Hyundai Accent: $16,645

2022 Hyundai Venue: $18,900

2022 Hyundai Elantra: $19,850

Shop Around: 13 Cars That Are Bad News for Tesla

Best Truck Brand: Ram

“Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make a case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily drive,” U.S. News reported. Here’s a look at Ram’s most affordable truck models:

2022 Ram 1500 Tradesman: $34,400

2022 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE: $35,955

2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn: $39,300

Story continues

Good To Know: 30 Cars With the Highest Resale Value

Best Luxury Brand: Porsche

Porsche is the U.S. News pick for Best Luxury Brand for the seventh year in a row. “Though the brand is known for sports cars, Porsche offers a lineup of vehicles that effortlessly marry performance with upscale panache,” U.S. News reported. Although Porsche is a luxury brand, it does offer vehicles at a range of prices. These are the three most affordable models:

2022 Porsche Macan: $52,100

2022 Porsche 718: $60,500

2022 Porsche Cayenne: $69,000

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable Vehicles From the Top Car Brands of 2022