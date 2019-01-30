Most Americans don't want Trump, but there's no clear favorite to oppose him, poll finds

With the Iowa caucuses a year away, a new poll finds a majority of Americans would "definitely not vote" to re-elect President Donald Trump, while most Democratic voters do not know who they want to nominate to challenge him.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, 56 percent of Democratic voters and independents who lean Democratic did not give a name when asked who they would vote for if their primary were today. The pollsters did not give the people they interviewed a list of candidates.

Among the Democratic contenders whom the respondents did name, former Vice President Joe Biden led with 9 percent. California Sen. Kamala Harris was second at 8 percent, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (4 percent), former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (3 percent), former first lady Michelle Obama (2 percent) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (2 percent).

Four percent inexplicably named Trump, who will not be a candidate in the Democratic primary. Everyone else was named by 1 percent or less of the respondents.

Two-thirds of Republican voters and Republican-leaning independents said they want to see Trump nominated for a second term.

If Trump is the nominee, 56 percent of all the poll respondents said they would "definitely not vote for him." Fourteen percent said they would "consider voting for him" and 28 percent said they would "definitely vote for him."

By contrast, between 41 percent and 46 percent of respondents said they would "definitely not vote for" President Barack Obama in six polls conducted during his first term, according to the Post.

Among Republicans, 70 percent said they would "definitely vote" for Trump, 14 percent said they "definitely would not" vote for him and 16 percent said they would "consider" it.

Fifty-nine percent of independents said they would "definitely not" vote for Trump, along with 64 percent of women, 90 percent of African-Americans and 76 percent of Hispanics.

Overall, the poll found Trump with an approval rating of 37 percent and a disapproval rating of 58 percent.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 21 to 24 from a sample of 1,001 adults, with a 3.5 percent margin of error. About two-thirds of the respondents were contacted by cellphone and one third by landline.

With the partial government shutdown still in place when the poll was taken, 53 percent said Trump and congressional Republicans were responsible. Thirty-four percent said the Democrats were responsible and 10 percent said both sides were equally to blame.

Although 60 percent disapproved of Trump's handling of the shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not fare much better with 54 percent disapproving of her handling of the situation.

As for Trump's idea of a wall on America's southern border, 54 percent of those polled were against it and 42 percent were in favor.

