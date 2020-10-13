Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.

Where you get your news seems to directly correspond to how you view the myth of voter fraud.

As false claims of absentee voter fraud rise amid the 2020 election season, the Pew Research Center asked thousands of Americans how they view voter fraud, and compared it to where they say they get their news. Only a quarter of respondents told Pew they see voter fraud as a major problem when it comes to voting by mail, but Fox News viewers see things very differently.

More than half of Fox News viewers see mail-in voter fraud as a major problem, and another 30 percent see it as a minor problem, Pew found. The next highest percentage of those who see it as a major problem came from CBS News viewers, at 20 percent, while just a tiny 3 percent of New York Times and NPR consumers agreed.







% of US adults (by main source of political news) who say "voter fraud has been a major problem when it comes to voting by mail in US presidential elections" Fox News: 52%

CBS: 20%

ABC: 17%

CNN: 16%

NBC: 14%

MSNBC: 5%

NPR: 3%

The New York Times: 3%https://t.co/COaJs5S445 pic.twitter.com/wYRyN79xKl — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) October 13, 2020

President Trump and Fox News have stoked unfounded fears about voting fraud since the beginning of his presidency. Elections officials and experts have made it clear that voting by mail is safe and directly dispelled instances Trump has mentioned.

Pew surveyed 9,220 randomly selected U.S. adults from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 via online surveys, with a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points.

