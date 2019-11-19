Most Americans don't think they'll change their minds on impeachment, according to a new poll

As the House Intelligence Committee moves into the second week of hearings during the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, a new poll found that most Americans don't think they are likely to budge in their position on impeachment.

Sixty-five percent of survey respondents said they can't imagine "any information or circumstances during the impeachment inquiry" that would make them change their minds about impeachment, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Tuesday.

Just 30% think there's a chance that new information could sway their opinion. Those who said they are firmly decided included 68% of surveyed registered Democrats, 73% of Republicans and 56% of independents.

How Americans view the investigation is roughly split: Half approve of the impeachment inquiry, while 43% disapprove. This is not much of a change from views in October, which showed a 52%-43% split, according to the poll. The poll showed a split among respondents on those who approve of the Senate voting to remove President Donald and those who oppose the move at 49%-44%.

Even though most say they are set in their views on impeachment, 63% of respondents said they are very closely or fairly closely following news about the inquiry. And 47% say that testimony and evidence they have heard about or read during the inquiry has made them more likely to support impeachment; 41% said they are less likely.

An overwhelming majority in the poll also said it is unacceptable for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival: 70%.

Nine more officials are scheduled to testify publicly this week in the impeachment inquiry after weeks of closed-door depositions, which were protested by Republicans as being "secretive."

The witnesses are expected to shed more light on the accusations against Trump that he pressured Ukraine to open investigations into domestic political rivals and leveraged security assistance. Trump has denied any quid pro quo and maintained he was concerned about corruption in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted Nov. 11-15, the same time that the first three witnesses testified in public hearings last week. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points of all respondents.

