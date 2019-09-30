Most Americans now support Trump impeachment inquiry after Ukraine revelations, poll shows

President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception in the East Room of the White House: AP

Most Americans now support an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump amid growing concern over the president’s phone call with Ukraine, according to a new poll.

A CBS News poll, conducted by YouGov, has shown 55 per cent of Americans support the decision to open an inquiry, with more than 70 per cent agreeing that the president’s actions were either improper or illegal.

Mr Trump is accused of pressuring Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, to investigate his main 2020 election rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The poll also showed 42 per cent of Americans believe Mr Trump deserves to be removed from office over the Ukraine scandal, while 36 per cent believe he does not deserve to be impeached and 22 per cent believe it is “too soon to say”.

The number of undecided Americans means an overall majority for impeachment could emerge in the coming months as more evidence from the inquiry is made public.

A poll by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democratic candidates to the House of Representatives, also found 54 per cent of likely voters support an inquiry into Mr Trump, according to Politico.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House, claimed that “the tide has completely changed” on public support for impeachment.

Ms Pelosi also insisted that it “doesn’t matter” how the inquiry affects the Democrats’ chances of winning the 2020 election, adding: “Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The research follows a number of polls showing a shift in support towards impeaching Mr Trump.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released last week found 49 per cent approved of impeachment compared to 46 per cent who disapproved, showing a 10-point surge in favour of impeachment since the same survey in April.

A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll showed a lower number (43 per cent) in favour of impeachment.

However, this result was also a 10-point increase from the same survey in April after the release of the Mueller report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In recent days, Mr Trump has raged against the prospect of impeachment and tweeted a quote on Sunday which threatened a “civil war-like fracture” in the US if he is removed from office.

