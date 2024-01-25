The most annoying things people do at grocery stores

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Almost anyone who goes to the grocery store has dealt with at least one shopper who may do something annoying. There’s always that one shopper (or sometimes several) who makes something as simple as buying groceries — more difficult than it has to be.

Shoppers annoyed, bothered, or downright mad about the lack of “grocery store etiquette,” held nothing back when asked about the most frequent annoyances and behaviors observed by those shopping for groceries.

On KSN’s lifestyle show, Living Well with Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely, viewers were asked, “What are the most annoying or rude things you see people do at the grocery store?” The question — also posted on the Living Well Facebook Page — may have struck a nerve, as responses immediately began to flood in. Nearly 100 Facebook users commented with their own experience and personal stories of rude and annoying things people do that make the grocery store shopping experience a pain. Here are just a few of the responses that caught our attention:

Charlie B. — “Block the aisle while texting.”

Carolyn H. — “When I’m checking out and people stand right next to me when I’m paying the cashier. No one needs to be in your face when you are checking out. Keep in your own space.“

Debbie W. — “The employees doing the online shopping — I feel like they could show more respect for us that are doing our own shopping.“ Tim W. — “I think my wife, Debbie said it all. Those online employee shoppers in the way all the time, acting like we don’t exist. I know they have a job to do… but this doesn’t make the online shopper any more important than the one’s in the store doing their shopping…“

Jonna K. — “Block the aisle by standing in the middle of it talking.“

Pat M. — “People who let their children run wild.“

Delores F. — “Those loudly talking on their phone.“

Adam C. — “People wondering — like they are the only one in the store. Pick a lane, keep moving forward. If you’re gonna visit, find an empty aisle, and one side or the other. And if I know you and I acknowledge but keep movin’, I don’t have time. Get a hold of me later. lol!“

Lisa F. — “Thieves.“

Terry S. — “Stopping just inside (the store entrance) with their cart, to read their grocery list, thereby blocking the entrance.“

Barbara B. — “People walking in front of cars without even acknowledging there are cars passing through. I know they have the right of way but somebody could get hurt.“

Barb S. — “Running their cart into the back of other people’s feet.“

Tandi D. — “Cutting ahead of elderly people or not helping them/handicapped reach something.“

Sherri L. — “Those who scream at their kids while they are shopping.“ Donna C. — “I have to agree with a few others; it is hard to hear a person cursing at a child.“

Debbe M. — “Bringing their dogs in.“ Nancy G. — “Bring a dog in and put it in the shopping cart.“

Dale C. — “Open food, not pay for it, then leave it on the shelf.“ Cindy A. — “…I saw a guy take a couple bites out of an apple and then put it back down. Velta E. — “Many years ago I saw a store manager pick up a bottle of Pepto-Bismol, take a drink, and put it back on the shelf…“ Ang W. — “I saw a lady dig her leggings out of her butt and then grab something off shelf in grocery department.“

Serena C. — “Standing in the middle of the aisle looking for things while they can clearly see others trying to get through!“

Lynn Z. — “Taking their baby shopping when it’s clearly nap time.“

Cindy H. — “There’s nothing anyone could do that would surprise or upset me, lol.“

Terry P. — “Where do I begin?! Blocking the aisles. Wearing pajamas into the store. And last but not least, kiddos throwing tantrums.“

Robin M. — “Drive the wrong way in the parking lot.“

Our question also caught the attention of a few folks here at KSN and KODE. Digital producer and website contributor, Brooklynn Norris responded in all caps. “TAILGATING ME WHILE I WALK,” commented Norris, regarding the one thing she detested while shopping.

KSN Meteorologist, Chase Bullman also conveyed his number one grocery store annoyance. “Put the buggy back where it goes!! AHHH IT MAKES ME ANGRY,” said Bullman, who chose to express his buggy frustrations using capital letters.

Bullman’s ‘outline shouting’ caught the attention of Facebook user, Dusty VanGilder. He shared a similar feeling about the placement of buggies (more commonly known as shopping carts). “Preach,” replied VanGilder. “They either can’t get it to the metal stalls in the parking lot, or they just leave it at the door.”

After reviewing all of the comments, here are the top three responses to our question:

Parking the cart where it doesn’t belong

Blocking the aisle

Not paying attention to others

The topic of poor (or just downright rude) shopping habits was inspired by an article published by the editorial staff at Southern Living. Editors of the online lifestyle publication didn’t hold back when asked about their grocery store frustrations. “Our staffers unleashed a fury,” says the article. The editorial team contributed to the following list of rude and annoying things people do that make the grocery store shopping experience a pain.

Parking the shopping cart wherever

Ignoring the rules of the road

Camping out for a conversation

Lingering too long over purchasing decisions

Using the self-checkout lane for a large number of items

Snacking mid-shop

Not respecting personal space

Stashing an unwanted item in a random spot

Using the cell phone with reckless abandon

Clearly, there are a number of things people do that can annoy others, especially in a busy public setting like the grocery store. Most people view shopping for everyday necessities a chore — often looking to get in, get what they need, and get out — without any added stress or anxiety that makes the process more difficult.

Lifestyle and etiquette expert, Elaine Swann says having a pleasant shopping experience comes down to respect. Swan told TODAY Food, “Approach the grocery store just like any community. You should always exercise thoughtfulness towards others.” The key, said Swan is being aware of how your behavior affects those around you.

