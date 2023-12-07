Most Arizonans like this dog breed best, study finds

Arizonans favorite dog breed is the Australian Shepherd, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the United States to find out what their favorite dog breeds were. The survey options included the top 25 most popular dog breeds across America such as: bulldogs, boxers and golden retrievers. The survey asked dog owners what their favorite dog breed was and why they selected that breed as their favorite.

The Grand Canyon state was not alone in claiming the Australian Shepherd as their favorite breed. The study said the dog breed was the favorite pooch in 10 states, some being: Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New York and Virgina (occasionally tying with another dog for the top spot).

The percentage of those who favored the Australian Shepherd was 7.1%, the highest number in the survey, though it only beat the German Shepherd by .1%.

According to the survey, 52% of dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed because they have owned that dog breed.

Australian Shepherds were the second favorite dog breed of nine states and ranked low in North Dakota as the state's fourth least favorite dog breed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is the most common dog breed in Arizona?