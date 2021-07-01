545 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

George Pierre Tanios watches as a video of the January 6th storming of the US Capitol is shown during his hearing on charges of pepper-spraying Capitol police officers, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on March 22, 2021, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A pro-Trump mob descended on the Capitol January 6, and hundreds are facing criminal charges.

It took four hours to secure the building so Congress could certify Joe Biden's victory.

Five months later, 545 people have been charged. This searchable table shows them all so far.

Since supporters of then-President Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol on January 6 - forcing Congress to go into lockdown and damaging the halls of government - 545 people have been arrested and charged with crimes.

The FBI is seeking the public's help to identify people who took part in one of the most documented crimes in US history.

But since many rioters were allowed to walk free on January 6, it's taking some time to track them down.

This table includes the names, charges, and links to court documents of all the people charged so far. We're keeping it updated as more names are released.

At a press conference on January 12, Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said the FBI had opened more than 170 subject files and expected the number of charges to grow into the hundreds.

By January 15, Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office, said the bureau had identified more than 270 suspects and taken 100 people into custody. As of June 23, six people have pleaded guilty to federal crimes stemming from the Capitol riots.

The number of people charged in the insurrection is expected to keep growing as FBI agents pore through video footage, social media posts, phone location data, and tips from the public.

Democratic members of Congress pushed for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots akin to the one made post-9/11, but Senate Republicans blocked the attempt.

The House of Representatives narrowly voted to create a commission on June 30. Rep. Liz Cheney is the only Republican on the panel after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly threatened to strip committee assignments from any Republican who serves on the commission.

