Most Asia Stocks Up After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

Most Asia Stocks Up After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Wednesday after a rebound in growth shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest gain since November and as Chinese shares climbed. The dollar and Treasury yields held declines.

The U.S. tech-heavy index advanced 4% as stocks with higher valuations rebounded -- Tesla Inc. jumped 20%. The move snapped an earlier rotation into value shares amid fresh U.S. stimulus and expanding vaccinations. Recent winners such as financials and energy sectors were the only S&P 500 groups to retreat. U.S. equity futures edged lower.

In Asia, Chinese shares opened higher after a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong advanced and Japan fluctuated. Treasury yields steadied below their recent peaks as the first in a string of auctions this week went off without disrupting markets. Bitcoin traded around $55,000.

The pullback in Treasury yields has allowed risk takers to wade back into growth stocks, which have suffered recently amid concerns about valuations. On Tuesday, dip buyers targeted areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal has been a common theme for years, with each retreat getting bought, and lately it’s become more extreme.

Yields have been climbing along with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.

The upcoming sales of 10- and 30-year bonds will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid seven-year auction helped drive yields higher, sending tremors across risk assets globally.

Australian bond yields extended a move lower after the central bank governor suggested markets may be getting ahead of themselves by pricing in an earlier interest-rate increase.

Here are some key events to watch:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%.Japan’s Topix index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3% lower.South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 index added 1.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.60 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5169 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%, after declining 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1896.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.72%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.19 a barrel.Gold was at $1,715.68 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Greensill-Apollo Talks Derailed as JPMorgan Funds Taulia

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital’s talks to sell parts of its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd. were derailed after JPMorgan Chase & Co. extended a $3.8 billion lifeline to a key technology partner of the collapsed lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Taulia, a financial technology company that counts JPMorgan as an investor and strategic partner, landed the liquidity facility from the New York-based bank, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Taulia’s clients had an immediate need for liquidity because of Greensill’s insolvency, the person said.A deal between Greensill and Athene, an annuity seller backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is now improbable, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Losing a key technology supplier makes Greensill a less attractive target. Greensill’s most-prized business was supply-chain financing it provided with Taulia, which now has the funding to serve clients on its own. That leaves the London-based firm with little access to investment-grade companies as prospective clients.Greensill filed for administration in the U.K. On Monday, capping a stunning collapse for the specialty finance firm. Apollo emerged as the sole credible bidder for some of the company’s assets, according to U.K. court filings. The two sides held talks for at least a week, with Athene offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, according to court documents.Representatives for Apollo, Greensill and JPMorgan declined to comment. Taulia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan’s involvement was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.The JPMorgan deal leaves Greensill without its major supplier of supply-chain financing for investment-grade firms. Around 90% of Greensill’s business derived from just five clients, according to court documents.Taulia provided much of the front-end technology that enabled businesses to have their supply chains financed by Greensill. Talks between San Francisco-based Taulia and Athene were stalling over how clients that were funded by Greensill will be financed going forward, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Taulia has sought to diversify its business beyond Greensill, and the firm signed a strategic alliance with JPMorgan in April 2020. Taulia funded its notes exclusively through Greensill until 2019, and the vast majority of Greensill’s investment-grade funding deals come from Taulia, according to people familiar with the matter.The end of the talks probably leaves founder Lex Greensill without other options to save his firm. The startup said it was attempting to shake up working-capital finance, a low-margin business dominated by banks like Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc. Questions around the creditworthiness of many of its borrowers led to its fall into administration.Greensill collapsed into insolvency in little over a week once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multibillion-dollar empire. Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its holding in Greensill late last year.(Updates with Taulia clients in second paragraph, Greensill’s status starting in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why this Fed won't bat an eyelash at Biden's spending blitz

    The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are on the cusp of pumping another nearly $2 trillion into a U.S. economy just starting to show signs of life in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. For all the concern that such a huge stimulus will stoke inflation, there's little chance that will prompt the Federal Reserve to pull back on the reins to prevent overheating, a maneuver that until recently had been hardwired into the U.S. central bank's approach to managing the economy. How is this Fed different?

  • 4 Best Funds from 2020 That Would Pay Off Handsomely in 2021

    Thematic investment has been riding out the coronavirus-driven volatility waves over the past year, here are four funds from those themes that are here to stay.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip, Tech Futures Dive As Treasury Yields Rise On $1.9 Trillion Biden Stimulus Plan

    Dow Jones futures dipped while tech futures tumbled as Treasury yields rose on the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus plan, which is nearing passage.

  • Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached: hackers

    A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access to camera maker Verkada over the past two days, one of the people involved in the breach told Reuters. Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, shared screenshots on Twitter from inside a Tesla warehouse in California and an Alabama jail in messages to Reuters. Kottmann declined to identify other members of the group.

  • Prices Dipped on DocuSign - What's Next?

    DocuSign is scheduled to release its fourth quarter numbers and the full year after the close on Thursday. In this daily bar chart of DOCU, below, we can see that prices declined to retest the November low. Trading volume on this decline has not been heavy and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not decreased all that much.

  • Pollen Can Raise Your Risk of Getting COVID

    Frank Rumpenhorst/DPA via GettyExposure to pollen can raise your risk of developing COVID-19, and it isn’t just a problem for people with allergies, new research released March 9 shows. Plant physiologist Lewis Ziska, a co-author of the new peer-reviewed study and other recent research on pollen and climate change, explains the findings and why pollen seasons are getting longer and more intense.What does pollen have to do with a virus?The most important takeaway from our new study is that pollen can be a factor in exacerbating COVID-19.A couple of years ago, my co-authors showed that pollen can suppress how the human immune system responds to viruses. By interfering with proteins that signal antiviral responses in cells lining the airways, it can leave people more susceptible to potentially a whole host of respiratory viruses, such as the flu virus and other SARS viruses.In this study, we looked specifically at COVID-19. We wanted to see how the number of new infections changed with the rise and fall of pollen levels in 31 countries around the world. We found that, on average, about 44 percent of the variability in COVID-19 case rates was related to pollen exposure, often in synergy with humidity and temperature.The infection rates tended to rise four days after a high pollen count. If there was no local lockdown, the infection rate increased by an average of about 4 percent per 100 pollen grains in a cubic meter of air. A strict lockdown cut the increase by half.This pollen exposure isn’t just a problem for people with hay fever. It’s a reaction to pollen in general. Even types of pollen that typically don’t cause allergic reactions were correlated with an increase in COVID-19 infections.What precautions can people take?On days with high pollen counts, try to stay indoors to limit your exposure as much as possible.When you’re outdoors, wear a mask during pollen season. Pollen grains are large enough that almost any mask designed for allergies will work to keep them out. However, if you’re sneezing and coughing, wear a mask that’s effective against the coronavirus. If you’re asymptomatic with COVID-19, all that sneezing increases your chances of spreading the virus. Mild cases of COVID-19 could also be mistaken for allergies.Why is pollen season lasting longer?As the climate changes, we’re seeing three things that relate specifically to pollen.One is an earlier start to pollen season. Spring changes are starting earlier, and there are signals globally of exposure to pollen earlier in the season.Second, the overall pollen season is getting longer. The time you’re exposed to pollen, from spring, which is primarily driven by tree pollen, to the summer, which is weeds and grasses, and then the fall, which is primarily ragweed, is about 20 days longer in North America now than it was in 1990. As you move toward the poles, where temperatures are rising faster, we found that the season is becoming even more pronounced.Third, more pollen is being produced. Colleagues and I described all three changes in a paper published in February.As climate change drives pollen counts upward, that could potentially result in greater human susceptibility to viruses.These changes in the pollen season have been underway for several decades. When my colleagues and I looked back at as many different records of pollen keeping as we could locate since the 1970s, we found solid evidence suggesting that these shifts have been happening for at least the past 30 to 40 years.Greenhouse gas concentrations are rising and the surface of the Earth is warming, and that’s going to affect life as we know it. I’ve been studying climate change for 30 years. It’s so endemic of the current environment that it’s going to be hard to look at any medical issue without at least trying to understand whether climate change has already affected it or is going to do so.Lewis Ziska is an associate professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • L Catterton Makes $600 Million Return on Norwegian Cruise Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm L Catterton’s investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has paid off with a $600 million gain in less than one year, amounting to returns of more than 150%.The cruise ship operator said it has agreed to pay $1.03 billion to buy back bonds that it sold to the private equity firm in May for $400 million. Norwegian has sold around $1.4 billion of shares to finance the purchase, according a filing Tuesday evening. Leftover proceeds will go to general corporate purposes.Cruise companies have had to issue billions of dollars of shares and bonds to raise money to get them through the Covid-19 crisis, which shuttered the industry and left corporations burning cash.Representatives for the company and L Catterton didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Read more: Norwegian Leads Cruise Stocks Lower After Pricing Share OfferingThe notes were structured as exchangeable debt, meaning they could be traded in for equity, and matured in 2026. Norwegian’s shares traded around $16.07 on May 28 when the original sale of the notes closed, compared with $29.73 at Tuesday’s close.Scott Dahnke, global co-chief executive officer of L Catterton, resigned from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ board of directors effective immediately, according to Tuesday’s statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gupta in Talks to Negotiate Reprieve on Greensill Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is battling to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill Capital as the unraveling of its biggest lender threatens to take down the metals group.A debt standstill agreement with Greensill, which filed for administration on Monday, would help GFG stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Gupta is separately seeking to raise new financing to replace Greensill’s loans, they said.The abrupt collapse of Lex Greensill’s business has shuttered funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG and forced Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to write down its $1.5 billion investment in the supply-chain finance firm. Now it risks dragging down GFG, with governments from London to Paris monitoring the threat to 35,000 jobs across a business that spans steel to renewable energy.In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.GFG “started to default on its obligations” after Greensill stopped lending to the group at the beginning of March, according to court documents. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group was $5 billion, one of the people said.U.K. unions met with GFG executives on Tuesday amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s empire. The Indian-born former commodities trader had previously been called the “savior of steel” for his tendency to buy unloved mills and smelters. GFG, a loose group of companies he owns, spans 30 countries.“While Greensill’s difficulties have created a challenging situation, we have adequate funding for our current needs,” GFG said in an emailed statement, adding that attempts to secure alternative financing “will take some time to organize.”Read more: GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on GuptaThe negotiations on a debt reprieve may not lead to a deal, the people said. Partners at Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators of Greensill on Monday.A spokesperson for Grant Thornton declined to comment.The collapse of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm has cast a shadow over Gupta’s business, which relied heavily on its funding for a $6 billion acquisition spree over five years. In Monday’s court filing, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty,” and had warned last month it faced insolvency without its funding.The news that Greensill has filed for administration is “extremely concerning to the unions and the workforce,” a spokesperson for the U.K.’s National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said. “Government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution.”The Australian Workers’ Union has been meeting with management at GFG’s Whyalla steelworks in South Australia on a rolling basis, National Secretary Daniel Walton said in an emailed statement.GFG took ownership of Whyalla in 2017 with a bold plan to increase production and invest in renewable power to reduce energy costs. The steelworks are now profitable and the global prospects for steel demand are good, Walton said.A spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely,” though declined to comment further about the potential impact of Greensill’s difficulties.(Adds response in Australia in final 3 paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's Cabinet picks and where they stand in Senate confirmation proceedings

    Biden's OMB pick Neera Tanden withdrew from consideration, and other nominees still await confirmation. Here's the latest on Biden's Cabinet picks.

  • U.S. judge approves Daimler's $1.5 billion diesel emissions settlement

    A federal judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG's $1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into the German automaker's use of undisclosed software that allowed excess diesel pollution to be emitted by 250,000 of its vehicles in the United States. The settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and California Air Resources Board, which was announced in September, includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act, $70 million in additional penalties and $546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan called the California settlement fair, reasonable and in the public interest, and noted settlement talks lasted for more than three years.

  • Buckingham Palace releases statement over Harry and Meghan interview and says issues of race 'concerning'

    The Queen said the whole family is saddened by how challenging the last few months were for Harry and Meghan.

  • Emerging Markets to Benefit From U.S. Infrastructure Plan, Mobius Says

    Mar.09 -- Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, says emerging markets would benefit from a U.S. infrastructure plan. He also says the dollar probably won't get any weaker from here. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.