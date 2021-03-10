Most Asia Stocks Up After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Wednesday after a rebound in growth shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest gain since November and as Chinese shares climbed. The dollar and Treasury yields held declines.

The U.S. tech-heavy index advanced 4% as stocks with higher valuations rebounded -- Tesla Inc. jumped 20%. The move snapped an earlier rotation into value shares amid fresh U.S. stimulus and expanding vaccinations. Recent winners such as financials and energy sectors were the only S&P 500 groups to retreat. U.S. equity futures edged lower.

In Asia, Chinese shares opened higher after a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong advanced and Japan fluctuated. Treasury yields steadied below their recent peaks as the first in a string of auctions this week went off without disrupting markets. Bitcoin traded around $55,000.

The pullback in Treasury yields has allowed risk takers to wade back into growth stocks, which have suffered recently amid concerns about valuations. On Tuesday, dip buyers targeted areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal has been a common theme for years, with each retreat getting bought, and lately it’s become more extreme.

Yields have been climbing along with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.

The upcoming sales of 10- and 30-year bonds will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid seven-year auction helped drive yields higher, sending tremors across risk assets globally.

Australian bond yields extended a move lower after the central bank governor suggested markets may be getting ahead of themselves by pricing in an earlier interest-rate increase.

Here are some key events to watch:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%.Japan’s Topix index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3% lower.South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 index added 1.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.60 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5169 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%, after declining 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1896.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.72%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.19 a barrel.Gold was at $1,715.68 an ounce.

