Most Asian markets down on profit-taking but optimism remains

Bets that Joe Biden's huge stimulus package will give a massive boost to the US economy have helped fire global markets and fanned expectations that it will also fan inflation

Most markets fell in Asia on Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a strong rally across the world in recent weeks, with investors worried valuations may have gone too far for now.

However, analysts said that while equities have room for a drop, the general view is that they will resume their strong upward march as vaccine rollouts, slowing infection rates and the easing of lockdowns allow economies to return to normal.

Focus is also on Washington as US lawmakers try to push through Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the prospect of which has been a key driver of a months-long surge across global equities.

Bets that the vast spending spurge will give an extra boost to the world's top economy -- and the prospect of business reopenings -- have also fired inflation expectations, sending US Treasury yields close to one-year highs.

That has led to concerns about rising borrowing costs, a negative for equity traders.

"The move up in yields has been driven by increasing inflationary concerns amid a rise in energy prices along with the prospect of a big US fiscal stimulus and the global recovery entering a more solid stage as vaccine rollouts lead to the reopening of economies," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

Stephen Innes at Axi said in a note: "It's difficult to tell if we have reached any significant inflection points, but it's certainly starting to feel that the rip higher in US bond yields at least on the margins could be the match in the stimulus powder barrel.

"That being said it remains to be seen if any real drags will hinder the raging bull driving equity market sentiment these days."

- Prices 'fairly frothy' -

He added that traders remained confident the rescue package and Federal Reserve largesse -- as well as reassurances it will keep monetary policy loose -- will continue to lend massive support to markets.

After a mixed lead from Wall Street, Asian markets stuttered, having enjoyed a clear run higher so far this year.

Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Manila all fell, while Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta rose. Hong Kong was flat and Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

"The market is fairly frothy here from a sentiment perspective," Liz Ann Sonders, at Charles Schwab & Co, told Bloomberg TV. "You have to put a move higher in yields that goes out of the comfort zone as a potential risk associated with that."

Still, the surge in yields indicates the outlook remains very upbeat.

"There's a great deal of optimism in the air and that’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve seen this rise in interest rates in the US and globally," Tom di Galoma, at Seaport Global Holdings, said.

Oil prices dipped, having rallied more than 20 percent this year to 13-month highs, with added support coming from a big freeze in Texas that has hammered output in the key production state.

Bitcoin edged up slightly, having pulled back after topping $50,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

- Key figures around 0300 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 30,202.71 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 30,755.12

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3889 from $1.3902 at 2150 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2095 from $1.2105

Euro/pound: UP at 87.08 pence from 87.07 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.94 yen from 105.99 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $63.18 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $59.87 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 31,522.75 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 at 6,748.86 (close)

dan/fox

Latest Stories

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • Analysis: Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum

    Saudi Arabia has raised the stakes in a competition with freewheeling Dubai for foreign talent and cash. From 2024, the Saudi government will stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters. The measure is the latest attempt by the kingdom, a religiously conservative nation that is the birthplace of Islam, to remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Trump Goes After Mitch McConnell, Calls The Republican Leader A 'Political Hack'

    The former president called the Senate minority leader “third rate” and “one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States.”

  • Millions of Texas households are still without power in a brutally cold winter storm. What went wrong?

    The entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning on Monday, with snow falling throughout the state and single-digit temperatures as far south as Austin and San Antonio. As Texans turned up their heaters on Sunday night, the freezing temperatures took down several power generation plants, prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — which manages the state's uniquely independent power grid — to order rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, rather than risk a collapse of the entire grid. More than 2 million customers lost electricity by Monday morning, and by Monday night, 4.2 million Texas customers were without power as the temperatures hit record lows, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks power outages nationwide. Texas utilities are warning those households they may not get power until Tuesday afternoon or evening, right before a second storm is forecast to hit. What went wrong? First, Texas isn't set up for extreme cold. "The electricity grid was designed to be in high demand during the summer, when Texans crank their air conditioning at home," The Texas Tribune explains. "Some of the energy sources that power the grid during the summer are offline during the winter." Wholesale power prices on the largely deregulated Texas market shot up over the weekend, prompting power generators to maximize their output, The Wall Street Journal reports. Then non-weatherized wind turbines started freezing and natural gas and coal plants tripped offline. "This weather event, it's really unprecedented," ERCOT senior director of system operations Dan Woodfin said Monday, pointing to the 1940s as the last time Texas faced this combination of Arctic temperatures and wind chills. "Most of the plants that went offline during evening and morning today were fueled" by coal, gas, or nuclear power, he added. About 40 percent of Texas electricity comes from natural gas-fired plants, followed by wind turbines (23 percent), coal (18 percent), and nuclear power (11 percent), the Journal reports, citing ERCOT's 2020 data. With 30 gigawatts of power generation knocked offline — enough to power almost 6 million homes — the rolling blackouts got stuck. The blackouts were supposed to last less than an hour at each household, but "local utilities kept power on to neighborhoods with hospitals, fire stations, and water-treatment plants," the Journal reports. "There was so little extra power that utilities couldn't rotate the blackouts among neighborhoods that didn't have critical infrastructure, leaving some homes without power for more than 12 hours." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump comes out of hiding

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy provider ERCOT only saying Tuesday that it restored power to about 400,000 homes. The provider simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Tony Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump comes out of hiding

  • ‘It is a scandal’: Dr. Bill Bennett slams Biden administration over continued school closers

    Former US Secretary of Education, Dr. Bill Bennett says teachers unions have power over Biden and the Democrats.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

    A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds died when a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power early Monday, yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas. Brooke Chavez, executive director of Primarily Primates, told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out about 6 a.m. Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that housed more than 400 primates. Chavez said her 12 staff members and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets in an effort to save the residents.

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.