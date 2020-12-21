The most awkward inaugurations before Trump vs Biden

Gino Spocchia
US capital prepares the stage for Joe Biden&#x002019;s inauguration (Getty Images)
US capital prepares the stage for Joe Biden’s inauguration (Getty Images)

Thousands could descend on Washington DC in almost a month's time to witness what could be a bizarre inauguration as Joe Biden is sworn-in as the 46th US president.

The proceedings, already complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic, will throw a spotlight on the mutual antipathy between the president-elect and President Donald Trump.

But Trump has suggested he might not even attend the ceremony.

That would create a highly awkward swearing-in — but history has seen some pretty strange or acrimonious ceremonies in the past.

President Thomas Jefferson

When president John Adams and vice-president Thomas Jefferson stood against one another in the 1800 election, the political divide between Federalists and Republicans had not been higher.

Adams, who had served as vice-president to George Washington - the original US president and Founding Father - was bitter at an election loss to Jefferson, whose supporters had referred to Adams as “hideous [and] hermaphroditical.”

Republicans, keen to see Adams leave the White House, wrote in newspapers that the then-president was associated with the aristocracy and the British crown.

Jefferson, meanwhile, was labelled “mean-spirited" by Adams’ backers, who supported the one-term president’s bid - and lost. But only after the House of Representatives voted in Jeffersons’ favour, following a tie.

By the time Jefferson was due to be inaugurated as president in Washington DC - the nation’s new capital - relations between the pair were so low that Adams did not attend the ceremony.

According to the White House Historical Association, Adams departed the capital at around 4am on March 4, 1801, hours before proceedings were due to start, and was nowhere to be seen. Some Historians have suggested that Adams wanted to avoid confrontation on the day.

It took more than a decade for the two men to talk to one another, while Jefferson went on to serve two terms as president.

President John Quincy Adams

The 1828 election was a rematch between president John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, whose campaigns in 1824 and 1828 were among the most bitter ever witnessed.

Jackson, a military general, had been deprived of the presidency in 1824 by the “corrupt bargain” between Qunicy Adams and House Speaker Henry Clay, who had also contested the race along with William H. Crawford.

Clay, having come last among the four men, was eliminated from the 1824 race, but went on to secure Quincy Adams’ win in the House of Representatives that - somewhat unsurprisingly - decided the election for the former president’s son over Jackson, who secured the most votes, but not a majority.

He went on to win the 1828 race, which he pitched as a battle between the “people” and Quincy Adams, according to the University of Virginia’s research institute, The Miller Center.

Jackson, whose marriage and slave ownership came under scrutiny on the campaign trail, still won that contest in a landslide, leading to Quincy Adams’ swift departure from Washington DC on inauguration day in 1829, as had president Adams in 1801.

And so, Quincy Adams became only the second American president to skip his successor’s inauguration.

President Franklin Pierce

The Democratic president was dealt a rough hand in the 1852 presidential process, having witnessed a two-car locomotive almost decapitate his 11-year-old son, Benny, who was killed.

According to the Washington Post, Benny’s death took such a toll on Franklin Pierce that he could not swear his oath on the Bible during his inauguration, and the affair went on to shape the New Hampshire statesman’s short presidency.

Why? Because he was convinced that he had angered God, and had published him for past sins with his son’s death.

His wife Jane also believed Benny’s death was the price they had paid for Pierce’s election win against Winfield Scott, the Whig nominee, and was not seen at her husband’s inauguration in Washington DC.

Vice-president elect William R King was also unable to attend the inaugural ceremonies, having dashed to Havana, the Cuban capital, with tuberculosis so bad that he was sworn into office there on 24 March, 1853.

He died on 18 April, 1853, one day after returning to his home in Alabama, and his position in the Pierce administration went without a replacement.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the inaugural ball was cancelled.

President Ulysses S. Grant

The unpopular outgoing president in 1869, Andrew Johson, was the third person to avoid his successor’s inauguration.

The reason? Because his successor Ulysses S. Grant had refused to ride in the same carriage as Johnson, on the way to the inauguration ceremony in Washington DC.

Johnson, who was impeached, remained in the White House during the ceremony to sign legislation even as his arch rival was sworn-in to replace him, some meters away.

According to the Library of Congress, the ceremony was the coldest inauguration day to occur in March, when temperatures were as low as 16 degrees Fahrenheit (or -8.8 degrees Celsius).

Grant, a commanding general, went on to win another election in 1872.

President Franklin Roosevelt

Franklin D Roosevelt became the 32nd president on the constitutionally prescribed date, 4 March 1933, and was the last man to do so, thanks to the 20th Amendment.

The constitutional changes would move inauguration days to 20 January - the same day they have been held since.

Herbert Hoover, his predecessor as president, had been described as “fat, timid, capon” by Roosevelt, who had himself been called a “chameleon on plaid” by Hoover, as TIME reported.

The challenger went on to win the 1932 contest amid economic turmoil that would largely tarnish Hoover’s legacy - the Great Depression.

When the pair met at the White House after Hoover’s election loss, the situation was a little awkward, with Hoover having spent months trying to convince Roosevelt to abandon his “New Deal” proposals, which he did not do.

An angry Roosevelt said his son James “wanted to punch him [Hoover] in the eye.” according to accounts reported by the Washington Post.

No surprises then, that Hoover and Roosevelt sat side-by-side in silence, as they made their way to the latter’s swearing-in ceremony. Although the two men did share a blanket.

President Dwight Eisenhower

Henry S. Truman and Dwight Eisenhower had worked together as World War II ended, and helped create Nato, but could not continue cordial relations on the campaign trail in 1952, which turned sour.

At this point, the Republican party had been without an election win in twenty years, and Eisenhower - a decorated military commander - was the party’s candidate, and went on to win.

He had turned down a proposition from Truman in 1948, who suggested Eisenhwoer become the Democratic party’s next presidential nominee.

But Truman, the Democratic president, was bitter at the rebuttal, and went on to condemn his counterpart’s response to comments made by senator Joe McCarthy.

"I thought he might make a good President," Truman said at the time, “[but] he has betrayed almost everything I thought he stood for."

The transition wasn’t smooth either, with Eisenhower skipping lunch with Truman at the White House, and on inauguration day, refused to greet Truman before they left together for the ceremony.

President Ronald Reagan

As newspaper reports described it, working relations between president Jimmy Carter and president-elect Ronald Reagan were “very good” prior to the 1980 contest, but came undone as the transition process wore on.

Reagan, who was swept to power with 489 votes in the Electoral College, was said to have been “inattentive” when he met Carter at the White House, according to a historian, Douglas Brinkley.

Republican adviser Richard Darman recalled in a New York Times article in 2000 that Carter had spoken to Reagan “like a concerned Sunday School teacher”, and recounted Reagan’s rebuttal to receiving intelligence briefings at 7am each day.

'Well, he's sure going to have to wait a long while for me,” Reagan told Carter, of the CIA officer’s briefings.

Tension between the pair came to a head days later, when Nancy Reagan was reported to have hinted that the Carters moved out of the White House weeks before inauguration day because she wanted to redecorate.

The president-elect's son Ronald, meanwhile, told reporters he would refuse to shake Carter's hand because the outgoing president had ''the morals of a snake.''

President Barack Obama

Although the 2013 inauguration wasn’t bitter, president Barack Obama’s second swearing-in went down with one awkward moment, thanks to singer Beyonce.

Americans and viewers across the world had applauded her performance of the US national anthem, the Star Spangled-Banner, which saw her tear out her ear-piece as she reached for the song’s peak.

But within 24 hours she was revealed to have lip-synced on stage to the US Marine Corps band.

She later explained that, despite widespread disappointment, she had done so because she was a perfectionist and was unable to prepare properly, while most inauguration ceremony performances in the past have been prerecorded.

President Donald Trump

If reports that he will boycott president-elect Biden’s ceremony next month are true, Donald Trump will only have attended one inauguration — his own.

The 2017 event was already a strained affair, with many Democrats having avoided showing-up on the day.

They had included the late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis, who said Trump was not a "legitimate president". The dispute continued until Lewis’s death this summer, when the president declined to pay respects to Lewis, who he said “should have come” to his inauguration.

And that was not all. Trump’s speech, in which he spoke about “American carnage”, was so unusual that ex-president George W Bush appeared to remark that it was “some weird s***”.

The Trump administration then spent its first few days claiming that inauguration crowd had been the biggest ever, which was demonstrably false. In defence of false claims, then-White House press secretary Kellyanne Conway said such arguments were “alternative facts”.

Read More

When is Inauguration Day 2021?

Trump considered refusing to leave the White House on inauguration day

Mitt Romney laments ‘loopy and nutty’ end to Trump presidency

Twitter now alerts Trump that Biden is president every time he lies

What happens at the presidential inauguration?

President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

Trump considered refusing to leave the White House on inauguration day

Twitter confirms Trump can be banned from inauguration day onwards

Obama mocks Trump and says he ‘got away with’ not being born in US

Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties because of Covid-19

Latest Stories

  • Trump personally pressured more than 150 Republicans to overthrow election for him, report says

    Donald Trump launched an expansive campaign to convince more than 150 Republican officials to overturn election results in his favour, a new report claims. A Politico report outlined the unprecedented steps Mr Trump took to convince Republican lawmakers at various levels of power to use their authority to overturn election results in his favour. In one instance, Mr Trump contacted Monica Palmer, who sits on a board that confirms the election results for Wayne County, Michigan – the state's most populous county.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • January school closures considered as fears grow over new Covid strain's spread among children

    Minister are considering keeping schools closed for all of January amid fears that the new Covid-19 strain is spreading faster among children, The Telegraph understands. Government scientists said they were concerned that children may be fuelling a new surge of the virus across the country as cases rose by 55 per cent in single week. Teaching unions have written to Boris Johnson demanding that he delays the reopening of schools next term amid growing evidence that the mutant variant infects children "more effectively". It came as scientists from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag ), which advises the Government, raised concerns that the new variant of the virus may spread far more effectively in children than the original strain. They said that might explain why rate of the virus continued to increase in some areas during the second lockdown, when schools were open but more adults stayed at home.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 5 Army Weapons Soldiers Might Actually Get Their Hands on Soon

    Army modernization officials have tested new, longer-range and more precise infantry weapon systems.

  • Michelin-starred restaurant where Gov. Newsom dined during COVID-19 surge got over $2.4 million in PPP loans

    The French Laundry, a high-end restaurant in Napa Valley, received 17 times as much in PPP loans as the average Bay Area restaurant, ABC7 reports.

  • ‘We were complicit’: Lawyer who worked for Trump administration pens op ed apologising to US

    ‘We owe the country our honesty’, says ex DOJ lawyer

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Man charged with murder in 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht

    David Misch, 59, has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished from a supermarket parking lot more than three decades ago while trying to retrieve a friend’s scooter that authorities said the abductor had moved closer to his vehicle. Misch is already serving prison time for the murder of a Hayward woman and faces trial for the murders of two women in 1986. Michaela’s remains have still not been found.

  • ‘Plenty of perjury’: MAGA lawyer files Georgia elections lawsuit with glaring typo

    The Trump campaign and its allies have filed numerous error-filled suits challenging election results across the country

  • Pro-Trump media outlets apparently scramble to ward off lawsuits after pushing election conspiracies

    Last week, Fox Business ran a pre-taped segment during Lou Dobbs' show that appeared to debunk the unfounded claims made by some of the network's hosts about corrupted voting machines in November's election. The segment re-aired during Jeanine Pirro's show Sunday. And Newsmax, one of President Trump's favorite outlets, began covering its tracks recently, as well. Much to the chagrin of some of its fans, the network put a page on its website "clarifying" its election conspiracy theory coverage, airing a similar segment on TV, as well.> This is very bizarre. Lou Dobbs ran a segment tonight basically debunking his own lies about Smartmatic voting machines pic.twitter.com/FDM91SPtT1> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2020> newsmax has put up a page "clarifying" facts around smartmatic and dominion (after the threat of a big lawsuit). watching red-pilled people in the comments grapple with a burst of truth is something https://t.co/to5dvw9Uzq pic.twitter.com/ABNefKn1ji> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 21, 2020Ben Smith, The New York Times' media columnist, and others have suggested the shift is related to legal threats from voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion that are alleging defamation. Fox, Smith writes, should take the threat seriously, but it can probably handle drawn-out, expensive litigation, and — despite the opinion of certain hosts — the network, as a whole, doesn't seem too interested in remaining in Trump's good graces these days anyway.The lawsuits could, however, be "existential" for smaller outlets like NewsMax or One America News Network, which would like to transform into a "Trump TV" of sorts going forward, Smith writes. To do that, he says, they'll need big-time investors, but legal action could scare off potential buyers.It's too early to tell how the potential cases would turn out, but the legal experts Smith spoke to think they have legitimate standing. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – passed without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • McCarthy Calls on FBI to Brief Full Intel Committee on Swalwell’s Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy

    House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that all members of the House Intelligence Committee should receive a classified FBI briefing on Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.McCarthy received a closed-door FBI briefing on Swalwell's close ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, on Friday and said afterwards that he thinks Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee."I’m going to request that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "Because if this individual is sitting on this committee — Eric Swalwell — they’ve got to know the background of what has gone on. I can’t talk about the classified part, but you know what’s out there in the press.”“No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the intel committee," McCarthy said of the briefing. "I don’t know — they had a briefing before in 2015 and I don’t know what that briefing was like compared to this one, but it could not have been the same.”Between 2011 and 2015, Fang developed close relationships with Swalwell, bundling donations for the up and coming lawmaker and even placing an intern in his office.Since Swalwell's ties to Fang came to light earlier this month, Republicans on the intelligence committee have demanded answers, some even calling for an investigation and for him to be immediately removed from the committee in order to deprive him of the access to classified information that comes with membership on the high-profile panel.Fang, believed to have been acting at the behest of China’s Ministry of State Security, helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.Fang also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Swalwell, who married shortly afterwards in 2016, declined this week to answer questions about whether his relationship with Fang was sexual or romantic in nature.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns about Fang, at which point he says he severed all his ties with her. However, Swalwell’s brother and father remained connected with Fang on Facebook.Swalwell said Tuesday that he has committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the controversy will not threaten his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the intel committee,” McCarthy added, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to remove Swalwell from the committee if he refuses to step down.

  • Arizona father and son,10, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    An Arizona man and his young son were found dead in their home recently and police say it appears to be a murder/suicide. On Dec. 19, the Tucson police department was called to do a wellness check when they discovered a 40-year-old man, Phillip Foye, and his 10-year-old son, Sebastian, dead. Officers believe the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself, per People.

  • What's in the U.S. COVID-19 bill? Unemployment, $600 checks, 'three martini lunch' deduction

    U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday. Checks in the mail: The bill includes $166 billion in new direct payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 a year. The bill expands direct payments to mixed-status households.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Step inside China’s Christmas village

    Step inside China’s Christmas village Location: Mohe, China Date: December 20, 2020 In China's northernmost city of Mohe tourists can take pictures with Santa Claus and enjoy festive snow sculptures (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) 30-YEAR-OLD TOURIST FROM GUANGDONG PROVINCE, HUANG LIWEN, SAYING: "I realized my wishes from childhood. It feels like a real Christmas that we have a Santa village here, and saw our Santa Claus. / Now I've move from a virtual dream world to a real fairy tale world with Santa in it. It's worth the trip."