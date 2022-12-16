Most Banks See More ECB Rate Hikes With Potentially Higher Peak

(Bloomberg) -- Most economists predict the European Central Bank will act more aggressively to tackle inflation that remains five times its target, with the peak for interest rates now likely to be higher.

Banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and ING see policymakers delivering half-point hikes at the first two meetings of 2023. After President Christine Lagarde’s hawkish rhetoric, officials may signal a so-called terminal rate of high as 4%, according to TS Lombard.

With inflation slowing for the first time in 1 1/2 years, the ECB raised its deposit rate by a half-point on Thursday following back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points. New projections showed price gains will remain above the 2% goal into 2025, however, while the economy has entered a recession that will run through March.

Here is a rundown of what banks now predict:

Goldman Sachs

“Yesterday’s meeting reinforces our forecast that the ECB will hike by another 50 basis points in February but points to a higher hurdle for slowing the pace of tightening, especially as our inflation forecasts exceed the staff’s in coming months. We therefore now expect ECB officials to hike by 50 basis points in March — vs. 25 before — and 25 in May — unchanged — for a terminal rate of 3.25%, vs. 3% before”

Morgan Stanley

“The ECB stepped down its pace today, and hiked by 50 basis points, in line with our forecast, with a pre-announced 50 basis-point rate hike in February. President Lagarde suggested that the ECB will have to deliver more hikes to bring back prices to target, and we think that the ECB will hike an additional 50 basis points in March 2023, and slow down the pace in May 2023 to 25.”

Credit Suisse

“We now expect rates to reach 3.5% by mid-2023 vs. 3.0% previously — 50-50-25-25 basis-point hikes in February-March-May-June”

Societe Generale

“We expect the ECB to keep hiking in 1H 2023, with two further 50bp hikes followed by three 25bp hikes”

“Based on this long-term challenge to price stability, we see no chance of the ECB pausing or leaving a restrictive policy stance until it believes that core inflation, at around one year ahead, is safely around the target. We don’t expect this to happen before the end of 2024”

UBS

“The ECB increased the hawkish rhetoric after having reached the top-end of its neutral range. While this can be attributed to the ECB being one of the last central banks to kick-start its hiking cycle and hence has more ground to cover, the scale of the market reaction underscores the surprise in contrast to the muted reactions following the Fed and BOE decisions”

Danske

“While we expected an open-ended wording of more rate hikes to come, we were surprised by the significant hawkish guidance Lagarde gave yesterday. We had already pointed to the risk to our forecast for longer/more than our baseline and as a result of yesterday’s meeting we revise our ECB call”

Rabobank

“Clear upside risks to our forecast of another 50 basis points in February followed by two 25 basis-point hikes”

DWS

“There will be two more steps of 50 basis points each — with significant upside risk”

TD

“50 basis-point hikes at the February and March meetings now seem a given, and are likely to continue into the May meeting. In June we expect one final 25 basis-point hike, with deposit rate reaching a terminal of 3.75%”

Nordea

“We have two further hikes in our current baseline ECB forecast, 50 basis points in February and 25 in March. In light of today’s message, it looks likely that both these hikes will be 50 basis points, but there is also a clear risk that the rate hikes will continue for longer that the next two meetings.”

ING

“We now expect the ECB to hike interest rates by another 100 basis points in the first quarter of next year. A final 50 basis-point hike in the second quarter can also no longer be excluded”

ABN Amro

“We now expect a 50 basis-point hike at the February meeting (previously 25 basis points), but continue to pencil in a 25 basis-point move in March. So we lift our forecast for the peak ECB rate to 2.75% from 2.5% previously”

TS Lombard

“The ECB will hike the deposit rate to 3% by March, while guiding markets toward a terminal rate in the 3.5%-4.0% region by the end of H1 2023”

