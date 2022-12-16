Most Banks See More ECB Rate Hikes With Potentially Higher Peak

Jana Randow
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most economists predict the European Central Bank will act more aggressively to tackle inflation that remains five times its target, with the peak for interest rates now likely to be higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and ING see policymakers delivering half-point hikes at the first two meetings of 2023. After President Christine Lagarde’s hawkish rhetoric, officials may signal a so-called terminal rate of high as 4%, according to TS Lombard.

With inflation slowing for the first time in 1 1/2 years, the ECB raised its deposit rate by a half-point on Thursday following back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points. New projections showed price gains will remain above the 2% goal into 2025, however, while the economy has entered a recession that will run through March.

Here is a rundown of what banks now predict:

Goldman Sachs

“Yesterday’s meeting reinforces our forecast that the ECB will hike by another 50 basis points in February but points to a higher hurdle for slowing the pace of tightening, especially as our inflation forecasts exceed the staff’s in coming months. We therefore now expect ECB officials to hike by 50 basis points in March — vs. 25 before — and 25 in May — unchanged — for a terminal rate of 3.25%, vs. 3% before”

Morgan Stanley

“The ECB stepped down its pace today, and hiked by 50 basis points, in line with our forecast, with a pre-announced 50 basis-point rate hike in February. President Lagarde suggested that the ECB will have to deliver more hikes to bring back prices to target, and we think that the ECB will hike an additional 50 basis points in March 2023, and slow down the pace in May 2023 to 25.”

Credit Suisse

“We now expect rates to reach 3.5% by mid-2023 vs. 3.0% previously — 50-50-25-25 basis-point hikes in February-March-May-June”

Societe Generale

“We expect the ECB to keep hiking in 1H 2023, with two further 50bp hikes followed by three 25bp hikes”

“Based on this long-term challenge to price stability, we see no chance of the ECB pausing or leaving a restrictive policy stance until it believes that core inflation, at around one year ahead, is safely around the target. We don’t expect this to happen before the end of 2024”

UBS

“The ECB increased the hawkish rhetoric after having reached the top-end of its neutral range. While this can be attributed to the ECB being one of the last central banks to kick-start its hiking cycle and hence has more ground to cover, the scale of the market reaction underscores the surprise in contrast to the muted reactions following the Fed and BOE decisions”

Danske

“While we expected an open-ended wording of more rate hikes to come, we were surprised by the significant hawkish guidance Lagarde gave yesterday. We had already pointed to the risk to our forecast for longer/more than our baseline and as a result of yesterday’s meeting we revise our ECB call”

Rabobank

“Clear upside risks to our forecast of another 50 basis points in February followed by two 25 basis-point hikes”

DWS

“There will be two more steps of 50 basis points each — with significant upside risk”

TD

“50 basis-point hikes at the February and March meetings now seem a given, and are likely to continue into the May meeting. In June we expect one final 25 basis-point hike, with deposit rate reaching a terminal of 3.75%”

Nordea

“We have two further hikes in our current baseline ECB forecast, 50 basis points in February and 25 in March. In light of today’s message, it looks likely that both these hikes will be 50 basis points, but there is also a clear risk that the rate hikes will continue for longer that the next two meetings.”

ING

“We now expect the ECB to hike interest rates by another 100 basis points in the first quarter of next year. A final 50 basis-point hike in the second quarter can also no longer be excluded”

ABN Amro

“We now expect a 50 basis-point hike at the February meeting (previously 25 basis points), but continue to pencil in a 25 basis-point move in March. So we lift our forecast for the peak ECB rate to 2.75% from 2.5% previously”

TS Lombard

“The ECB will hike the deposit rate to 3% by March, while guiding markets toward a terminal rate in the 3.5%-4.0% region by the end of H1 2023”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond yields rise as debt auction sees weak demand; dip on weekly basis

    Indian government bond yields ended higher on Friday after weaker than expected demand at the weekly debt auction turned investors more cautious. The overall sentiment remained weak because of hawkish commentary from central bankers across the world, which dimmed the hopes of domestic interest rate cuts later in 2023, said a dealer at a state-run bank. Bond yields had surged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue hiking rates in 2023.

  • Stocks and bonds tumble as hawkish central banks dash pivot hopes

    World stocks were stuck near one-month lows and government bond markets came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet. Interest rates went up in the euro area, Britain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Mexico and Taiwan on Thursday, following a U.S. rate hike a day before, and central bankers vowed to keep raising rates to bring down prices. This week's hawkish message from the likes of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here.

  • Marketmind: Hawk-eyed

    Investors have hunkered down with their risk-off hat on, after a central bank bonanza this week (that's seven central banks on Thursday and the Fed on Wednesday, for those counting) made it clear that interest rates will go up in 2023 for most countries as the battle against inflation rages on. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's forceful hawkish rhetoric has played Grinch, with little sign yet of a Santa rally as we head towards Christmas and the New Year. "The market wanted a metaphorical hug that everything will be OK, but central banks have pushed real rates higher," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

  • ECB's Lagarde offers back-to-back rate hikes to woo dissenters

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde offered fellow policymakers back-to-back interest rate hikes worth 50 basis points each to secure a majority for Thursday's policy decision, four sources told Reuters. The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of a dogged fight against runaway inflation. The sources said this was the result of a difficult compromise after Philip Lane's proposal to raise rates by half a percentage point on Thursday met with significant opposition from policymakers insisting on a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Here's how many jobs Meta is bringing to Georgia with new solar projects

    Facebook and Instagram’s parent company is doubling down renewable energy investments in the Peach State. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), in partnership with energy company Silicon Ranch Corp. and Georgia-based utility company Walton Electric Membership Corp., will construct three new solar facilities in Georgia totaling 560 megawatts, a news release announced. Negotiations are still pending with the local governments, a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

  • Russia Extends Rate Pause in Year of Wartime Policy Pivots

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank left interest rates unchanged for a second meeting, capping a year that included a steep monetary easing cycle that more than reversed an emergency hike after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets Wrap

  • Oil Pares Weekly Gain as Recession Fears Mount Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined Friday as markets were pressured by the outlook for interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWhile West Texas Intermediate fell below $75 a barrel on Friday, futures are up almost 5% for the week. Contracts across equity ma

  • Germany on Twitter suspensions: 'We have a problem, @Twitter'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German Foreign Office tweeted screenshots on Friday of the accounts of journalists suspended by Twitter, telling the social media platform that suspending their accounts was unacceptable, while a senior government official threatened to leave Twitter. "Press freedom cannot be switched on and off on a whim," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

  • Analysis-No turning back: Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation

    Central banks in Europe on Thursday followed the Federal Reserve in slowing the pace of interest rate increases but also offered a similar stark message that financial conditions will continue to tighten even as economic performance deteriorates. Recent months have offered at least initial confidence that the developed world's shared outbreak of inflation, driven by shocks including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, had peaked and begun to ease. But it hasn't gone away, and policymakers in Frankfurt, London and Washington, responsible for overseeing a large chunk of the world's economy, now face the difficult task of determining just how much further to tighten monetary policy as recession takes hold in the United Kingdom and the euro zone and threatens the United States next year.

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Market Disagreed.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September

    Stocks took a major hit on Thursday after a recent report showed retail sales slowed in November.

  • 15 Years Ago, the Housing Market Crashed Under Similar Circumstances

    Fifteen years ago, in the first quarter of 2007, U.S. housing prices were at an all-time high. The Fed was raising interest rates. After a series of rate hikes, the Fed funds rate reached 5.25%, its highest point in six years.

  • Former FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary says he believes Binance put FTX 'out of business intentionally'

    Ex-FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary told a Senate committee Wednesday he believes FTX rival Binance put the fallen crypto exchange "out of business intentionally."

  • Millennials’ average net worth: How the nation’s largest working generation stacks up against the rest

    Many millennials are in their peak earning and wealth-building years. Here’s a look at the obstacles they face, plus expert advice for growing their net worth.

  • FTX Bahamas Co-CEO warned authorities on Nov. 9 of illegal customer asset transfers, documents show

    Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian entity tipped off the Securities Commission of the Bahamas about FTX violating its internal procedures in transferring customer funds to Alameda Research.

  • This Mistake Could Boost Your Medicare Premiums. Here’s How to Avoid It.

    Retirees need to start planning at age 60 to avoid getting blindsided by the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, which can get tacked on to standard Medicare premiums

  • Why the Fed's Latest Rate Hike Is Very Bad News for Americans

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates seven times this year. Note that it hasn't been doing so to make consumers' lives miserable. Rather, the Fed has been trying to solve the problem of rampant inflation.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's