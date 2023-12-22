Most beautiful aquariums in America to visit this season: Columbus, La Jolla, Cape Cod

A new study has revealed the most beautiful aquariums in the United States.

Aquarium Store Depot analyzed the number of Tripadvisor reviews that contained words such as "beautiful," "breathtaking," and "picturesque" for 175 public aquariums across America. Each aquarium was then ranked based on the percentage of reviews containing those keywords.

Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan, was found to be the nation’s most beautiful aquarium, with 30.7% of visitor reviews referencing its beauty.

Here's the whole list of the top 20 most beautiful aquariums to add to your bucket list, according to the analysis.

