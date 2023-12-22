Most beautiful aquariums in America to visit this season: Columbus, La Jolla, Cape Cod
A new study has revealed the most beautiful aquariums in the United States.
Aquarium Store Depot analyzed the number of Tripadvisor reviews that contained words such as "beautiful," "breathtaking," and "picturesque" for 175 public aquariums across America. Each aquarium was then ranked based on the percentage of reviews containing those keywords.
Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan, was found to be the nation’s most beautiful aquarium, with 30.7% of visitor reviews referencing its beauty.
Here's the whole list of the top 20 most beautiful aquariums to add to your bucket list, according to the analysis.
Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan
Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, California
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington
Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire
VIA Aquarium in Schenectady, New York
Sea Life Park in Hawaii Waimanalo, Hawaii
Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, Mississippi
Aquarium at the Boardwalk in Branson, Missouri
Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster, Massachusetts
Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in Riverhead, New York
Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas
Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz, California
Waikīkī Aquarium in Honolulu, Hawaii
South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina
Atlantic City Aquarium in Atlantic City, New Jersey
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most beautiful US aquariums: Columbus, La Jolla, Cape Cod, Charleston