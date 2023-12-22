Most beautiful aquariums in America to visit this season: Columbus, La Jolla, Cape Cod

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A new study has revealed the most beautiful aquariums in the United States.

Aquarium Store Depot analyzed the number of Tripadvisor reviews that contained words such as "beautiful," "breathtaking," and "picturesque" for 175 public aquariums across America. Each aquarium was then ranked based on the percentage of reviews containing those keywords.

Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan, was found to be the nation’s most beautiful aquarium, with 30.7% of visitor reviews referencing its beauty.

Here's the whole list of the top 20 most beautiful aquariums to add to your bucket list, according to the analysis.

  1. Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan

  2. Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  3. Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, California

  4. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington

  5. Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire

  6. VIA Aquarium in Schenectady, New York

  7. Sea Life Park in Hawaii Waimanalo, Hawaii

  8. Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, Mississippi

  9. Aquarium at the Boardwalk in Branson, Missouri

  10. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster, Massachusetts

  11. Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in Riverhead, New York

  12. Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas

  13. Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz, California

  14. Discovery World in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  15. Waikīkī Aquarium in Honolulu, Hawaii

  16. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Columbus, Ohio

  17. Discovery Bay at Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minnesota

  18. South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina

  19. Atlantic City Aquarium in Atlantic City, New Jersey

  20. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont



