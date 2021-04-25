The most breathtaking space pictures of 2021 so far include a black hole, the "Lost Galaxy" and Jupiter's jet streams.

Zahra Tayeb
·1 min read
NASA Perseverance
NASA's Mars rover. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Seán Doran

  • Space watchers continue to be fascinated by this year's dramatic developments on Mars and elsewhere.

  • NASA has further rewarded them with breathtaking images showing the wonders of the universe.

  • From the black hole to the "Lost Galaxy," Insider rounded up the highlights.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope revisited the Veil Nebula to capture the fine details of the nebula's delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas.

potw2113a
Hubble Telescope's shot of the Veil Nebula. ESA/Hubble & NASA, Z. Levay

The Event Horizon Telescope revealed the first image of a massive black hole, outlined by rings of light showing the intense gravitational field.

eso2105a
A view of the M87 supermassive black hole in polarised light. European Southern Observatory

The Hubble Telescope took a portrait of the "Lost Galaxy," located around 50 million light-years from Earth.

potw2103a
The "Lost Galaxy." ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

Wind-sculpted dark dunes surrounding Mars' northern polar cap. The photo was shared to mark the 20th anniversary of the Mars Odyssey orbiter.

blue dunes on mars
Mars dunes. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This image captures the extensive jet streams on Jupiter to show the turbulent atmosphere penetrating the gas giant planet.

pia23809
The planet Jupiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS, Tanya Oleksuik

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories