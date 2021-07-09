Most Californians are against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — but 1 number should trouble him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There's good news and bad news for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) when it comes to his September recall election.

In May, the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that 54 percent of likely voters approved of Newsom's performance, and 57 percent opposed his recall. However, those who want Newsom out of office are 15 percentage points likelier to be following the recall closely — suggesting they are the most energized and eager to hit the polls.

In his Thursday New York Times column, Ezra Klein calls the recall "a farce," as it means "California could see a popular governor ousted not because a majority think he's failed but because they tuned out an unusual mid-cycle referendum they didn't ask for and weren't paying attention to." PPIC's Mark Baldassare agreed with Klein, telling him "it's possible you have an outcome where an electorate that's small and not representative of the public" ousts Newsom.

To trigger a recall election in California, petitioners must collect a number of valid signatures equivalent to 12 percent of the votes cast in the previous election. Over the last 108 years, only two of the 55 gubernatorial recall attempts have made it to the ballot — Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 and Newsom in 2021. Klein says it makes sense that those two recalls happened within the last 20 years, as recalling politicians is now an actual business in California — there are professional consultants and signature-gatherers at the ready across the state.

Recalls also bring out a motley crew of candidates hoping to replace the governor — the late actor Gary Coleman, comedian Leo Gallagher, publisher Arianna Huffington, adult film actress Mary Carey, and the eventual winner, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, were all in the running in 2003. This time around, the biggest names are reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and John Cox, a wealthy businessman who was the 2018 Republican nominee for governor; he lost to Newsom by 23.8 points.

When Newsom's political opponents collected the signatures to trigger this recall election, the state was under lockdown orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. Now, California is emerging from the pandemic with an economy that is soaring and a budget surplus of at least $76 billion. Newsom will have to wait until September to see if this turnaround, and his supporters, are enough to keep him in Sacramento.

You may also like

Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State Rep. Kevin Kiley says he’s running in recall election against Newsom

    The Northern California Republican Assemblyman who sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over COVID-19 restrictions and who helped lead the recall movement against him announced Tuesday he’s running for governor.

  • Californians asked to reduce water use as Gov. Newsom decries 'human-induced' drought

    "Those are the effects of climate change. It's here, and it's human-induced," Newsom said.

  • Chipotle customers and workers say the chain's free burrito offer turned into a nightmare with 2-hour waits, tears, and huge shortages

    Customers complained online about long waits and ingredient shortages, and workers said they didn't have the staff to fix them.

  • QAnon has receded from social media -- but it's just hiding

    On the face of it, you might think that the QAnon conspiracy has largely disappeared from big social media sites. True, you're much less likely to find popular QAnon catchphrases like “great awakening," “the storm” or “trust the plan" on Facebook these days. Facebook and Twitter have removed tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to the baseless conspiracy theory, which depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.

  • DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

    When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. In the two weeks since a 12-story condo tower in this coastal community suddenly crumbled, killing at least 64, DeSantis has stood somberly with local officials, including Democrats, as they assessed the damage. Since that victory, DeSantis has often taken his cues from Trump.

  • AOC mocked lawmakers who prioritize the filibuster over the Green New Deal by sharing videos of New York City underwater amid a torrential downpour

    "I'm so glad the filibuster is here to fix this oh wait," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday along with a video of a flooded road in NYC.

  • Covid-19 infections rising in California as Delta variant gains ground

    Hospitalizations have increased 34% since mid-JuneGovernor calls on residents: ‘Get vaccinated’ The Long Beach health department holds an evening Covid-19 vaccination clinic. Photograph: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Covid-19 infections in California are on the rise, as public health officials in the US west warn that the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus is fast gaining ground. For the week-long period ending Tuesday, California saw an average of approximatel

  • There's a Proven Way to Reduce Gun Violence in America's Cities. We Just Need to Fund It

    More than 141 people were shot in our hometowns of Oakland, Chicago, and New York City over the July 4th weekend. The shooting victims included a 6-year old girl and her mother in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, a 16-year old boy shot in the head from nearby celebratory gunfire in Oakland, and a 38-year old man checking his car for a flat tire in Queens, New York. This staggering weekend of violence isn’t an outlier; based on an already difficult year and the violence trends we’ve seen, this could be one of the deadliest summers on record for gun violence.

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Home of Giuliani/Trump Campaign Folly, Debuts as a Concert Venue

    Before the last presidential election cycle, northeast Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping was a go-to business only for shrubbery enthusiasts and great garden maintainers. Then President Trump’s lawyer and campaign representative, Rudy Giuliani, held an oddball press conference regarding possible voter fraud, capturing the attention of the nation and raising the question of whether the […]

  • Victims of California synagogue shooting can sue gunmaker

    A California judge decided victims of the 2019 synagogue shooting near San Diego that killed one worshiper and wounded three can sue the manufacturer of the semiautomatic rifle and the gun shop that sold it to the teenage gunman, according to a newspaper report. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel said Wednesday that victims and families in the Poway, California, synagogue shooting have adequately alleged that Smith & Wesson, the nation’s largest gunmaker, knew its AR-15-style rifle could be easily modified into a machine-gun-like or an assault weapon in violation of state law.

  • S.Korea eyes semi-lockdown in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July, even as the country considers imposing a semi-lockdown in hard-hit Seoul. The 1,275 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday, reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), exceeds the number of daily cases reported at the peak of the country's third wave in December. Around 80% of the 1,275 locally transmitted cases were recorded in the greater Seoul area, comprising the capital, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon city, KDCA data showed.

  • Black Journalists Group Demands Meeting With Disney Brass Over Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols Flap

    The National Association of Black Journalists are demanding a meeting with top ESPN and Disney brass in the wake of Rachel Nichols’ comments regarding Maria Taylor in 2020, where Nichols, who is white, suggested Taylor was picked over her to cover last year’s NBA Finals because she is Black. “The NABJ Board of Directors is disturbed to learn the details of this situation and what appeared to be a lack of accountability and a desire by ESPN to provide accommodations for a white employee who mocke

  • Fully vaccinated people "do not need a booster shot at this time," the FDA and CDC say

    People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need a booster shot at this time, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement released Thursday evening.What they're saying: "People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta," the FDA and CDC said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • South Korea puts Seoul under tightest COVID curbs amid new case records

    SEOUL (Reuters) -From Monday South Korea will for the first time tighten coronavirus curbs to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions, as alarm spreads with new COVID-19 cases setting a second consecutive daily record nationwide. South Korea, which has so far fared better than many industralised nations in case numbers and deaths, reported 1,316 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, up from Wednesday's previous record of 1,275. But on Thursday a top health official warned the new case numbers may nearly double by the end of July and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced two weeks of tougher curbs - level 4 is the most severe on South Korea's scale, short of a full lockdown - during a televised government meeting.

  • Alan Dershowitz Clowned for Calling Trump Lawsuit ‘Important First Amendment Case’

    Law professor Alan Dershowitz was dragged online after saying Wednesday that former president Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Google, Facebook and Twitter is an “important First Amendment case.” “This is the most important First Amendment case of the 21st Century,” the lawyer declared on Fox News’ “Hannity.” He went on, “It’s important because it pits freedom of speech on the one hand against the First Amendment on the other hand. That may sound paradoxical, but remember, it’s the high-tech giant

  • FDA Sharply Narrows Recommended Use of Biogen's New Alzheimer’s Drug

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday dramatically narrowed its recommended usage guidelines for Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, suggesting that only patients with milder forms of the disease should take it. The change follows sharp criticism of the agency’s decision last month to approve the treatment for all Alzheimer’s patients — and it could greatly reduce both the number of patients eligible to receive Aduhelm and the potential costs of the drug to Medicare, which is expected to pay for mo

  • See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

    After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find

  • Meghan McCain Posts About 'Taking Big Risks' After Announcing Exit from The View

    Meghan McCain announced her departure from The View during the July 1 episode

  • Newsom hypes his budget proposals as he seeks to hold off recall

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's use of the bully pulpit also demonstrates the powerful advantage incumbents wield over their opponents in positive economic times.