Most Campbell Clinic locations open; Collierville clinic remains closed after shooting

The Campbell Clinic is seen two days after Dr. Benjamin Mauck was murdered in an examination room in the clinic in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Days after the fatal shooting of Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon with Campbell Clinic, all clinic locations with the exception of the Collierville facility have reopened.

All Campbell locations closed in the immediate aftermath of the Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Collierville clinic, where Mauck was shot and killed in an exam room, remains closed until further notice, marketing director Irina Ollar said Friday.

The 29-year-old Memphis resident charged in connection with Mauck's death, Larry Pickens, is being held on a $1.2 million bail and is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Additional charges are possible as Collierville police continue to investigate the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck

Campbell Clinic Chief of Staff Frederick Azar released a statement in which he described Mauck's skill and commitment to the patients he treated.

"We can assure you that his legacy here will be forever held in high regard," Azar wrote.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Campbell Clinic shooting: Collierville location remains closed