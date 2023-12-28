‘Most caring cities’ survey reflects poorly on Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When’s the last time you did your neighbor a favor?

If you live in Henderson or North Las Vegas, a new survey suggests it’s been a while. And that’s putting it mildly.

WalletHub’s look at the 100 “Most Caring Cities in the U.S.” doesn’t contain a lot of good news for Southern Nevada, placing Nevada’s biggest cities in the bottom half of its rankings. The survey places Henderson at No. 55, Las Vegas at No. 70 and North Las Vegas at No. 81. Reno, the fourth-biggest city in Nevada, did slightly better at No. 49.

Henderson and North Las Vegas came in tied near the bottom (No. 67) of the rankings of the percent of people who do favors for their neighbors. There were only four cities that scored lower — Miami and Hialeah, Florida (tied at 68), San Antonio (69), and Orlando (70) at the very bottom of the list.

The question on favors was only a small part of the survey. A total of 38 key indicators of compassionate spirit.

“Being a caring city requires a partnership between the city’s government and its residents. The government can implement high-level measures like sheltering the homeless, reducing crime and protecting workers. Residents show that they care for their neighbors by donating time and money, being environmentally friendly and taking jobs that help others,” according to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

Each city’s score combined three categories: 1. Caring for the community (worth 40 points), 2. Caring for the vulnerable (worth 40 points), and 3. Caring in the workforce (worth 20 points).

And while that workforce category was only worth 20 points, it dragged down the scores for Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, which tied for the lowest scores in the category. They had no chance after that. The score was tallied based on 11 metrics including “Residents who work in community & social services per capita” — all three cities tied at No. 96, just ahead of Houston (99) and Winston-Salem, N.C. (100)

The whole survey makes us scratch our heads about the criteria. And we’re not alone.

Kudos to assistant professor Christopher S. Elliott, one of the experts quoted by WalletHub who challenged the very premise of the survey.

“There is no such thing as a ‘caring city’ in this society. Cities are forced to compete for industry,” said Elliott, who holds a Ph.D. and works in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

“Any study that suggests one city is more caring than another should be met with the doubts of ‘correlation is not causation,’ ” Elliott said.

But the narrative about “the most caring city for 2024,” Madison, Wisconsin, sheds some light on what the survey was getting at: “Its residents are very willing to give their money to help others. Madison residents search for ‘charitable donations’ on Google more than people in any other city, and they’re in the top 10 when it comes to per-capita online giving.”

The Top 10 most caring cities, according to the survey, are:

Madison, Wisconsin

Boston

Virginia Beach, Virginia

New York

San Diego

Chesapeake, Virginia

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fremont, California

Portland, Oregon

Scottsdale, Arizona

At the bottom of the survey is Birmingham, Alabama, beating out Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the lowest score in the survey by a wide margin.

See WalletHub’s full survey here.

