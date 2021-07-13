Most charges dismissed in alleged threat over beer

Jul. 13—MANKATO — All charges against a Mankato man accused of threatening a stranger and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated will be dismissed if he completes probation.

Bryan Gerald Mortensen, 33, was charged with felony threats, gross misdemeanor DWI and gross misdemeanor harassment in September. A woman told authorities Mortensen followed her into her apartment building and threatened to shoot her if she did not give him beer. He then got behind the wheel while intoxicated, the charges said.

Mortensen pleaded guilty to DWI last week in Blue Earth County District Court and the other charges were dismissed in a plea deal. He entered an Alford plea, meaning he does not admit guilt but acknowledged a conviction would have been likely.

The DWI charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes his sentence of one year of probation.