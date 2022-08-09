Most charges dropped against man who allegedly threatened mass shooting in Downtown Memphis

Most charges were dismissed against the man accused of threatening a mass shooting following a Yo Gotti concert in Downtown Memphis.

Elijah Hyman, 28, was back in court Monday morning with one of his attorneys. He had faced dozens of charges. But, after court, all that was left was a single charge of attempted murder. Hyman is accused of threatening to shoot people after the Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash in July.

”The second case was a bit of an overcharge, an inappropriate charge,” said Hyman’s attorney Erika Ruch.

The charge Ruch referred to is Commission Act of Terrorism. Hyman was also charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 30 counts of possession of a firearm.

”The case is still ongoing. We entered to waive a bond over this morning. That was on one count attempted first-degree murder. All other counts were dismissed in addition to that second case that was also dismissed,” said Ruch.

Those charges stemmed from an incident on July 16th around 4:15 a.m. Memphis Police responded to an emergency commitment call at Chisca Apartments Downtown.

Police said Hyman was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him.

That led Hyman to express thoughts of shooting people he saw leaving a nearby concert at the FedExForum “like the other mass shootings he’s seen on television”, according to court documents.

But, rather than doing so, investigators said he called the police to get help.

Prosecutors will now take Hyman’s remaining attempted murder charge to a grand jury for a possible indictment. Hyman is still in jail without bond.

