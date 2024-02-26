This is the most charming small town in Florida, according to Reader’s Digest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for the charm of a small town but still want a relaxing beach getaway, you might want to take a trip to a beach town on Florida’s southwest coast.

According to Reader’s Digest, Sanibel has earned a spot among the most charming small towns in America.

Reader’s Digest said Sanibel is known for “fabulous seashell finds” and wildlife sightings.

The magazine recommended travelers visit the Sanibel Historical Museum, which was built between the 1880s and 1920s and made up of nine restored buildings including a post office and a school.

Reader’s Digest said the museum is packed with artifacts from the Calusa Native Americans, Spanish and other pioneers who lived in Sanibel.

The magazine recommended the Island Inn, a Gulf-front hotel on West Gulf Drive. It said the hotel has a range of different types of rooms, including cottages and studios.

Although Hurricane Ian hit the town in 2022, city officials said they have worked to restore the beach and nature destinations, including rebuilding the Sanibel Causeway, which was severed during the storm.

“We may not be perfect. Yet. But we still consider the islands of Sanibel & Captiva their own brand of paradise. Many agree and continue to visit to help support our recovery,” city officials said.

